GCC Chief Urges De-Escalation In Region, Africa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Wednesday that Israeli occupation forces' military escalation and serious violations in Palestinian territories largely affect security and stability in the region and Africa.
Al-Budaiwi made the remarks while welcoming EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber in Riyadh, the GCC Secretariat General said in a press release.
During the meeting, both sides tackled a host of issues of common interest, chiefly cementing GCC-EU cooperation, and what the international community should do to reduce regional and international escalation so as to maintain regional and global security and stability. (end)
