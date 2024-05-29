Spanish-Arab Consensus Points To Two-State Solution For Mideast Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 29 (KUNA) -- A ministerial committee comprised of top Arab diplomats and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares agreed that the two-state solution is the only viable way to bring peace to the Middle East, calling for an immediate ceasefire in a bid to put an end to the violence.

The implementation of a ceasefire would subsequently pave the way for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, said a joint Spanish and Arab foreign ministerial statement after bilateral talks in the Spanish capital, with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Palestinians and Jordan amongst the Arab nations represented.

Madrid is committed to peace and security in the Middle East, as evidenced by its public declaration that it would recognize an independent Palestinian state, citing the two-state solution as the only way to bring prosperity and development to the region, the statement underlined.

He singled out Saudi Arabia for the Gulf Arab kingdom's contributions in "coordinating" regional efforts to bring peace to the wider Middle East region, saying the efforts of Riyadh and Gulf Arab neighbor Qatar were commendable.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa expressed his gratitude for Spain's initiative to declare an independent Palestinian state, saying it was a testament to Madrid's "respect" for established international laws and conventions, while urging other Western countries to follow suit. (end)

