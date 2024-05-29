S. Africa General Election Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, May 29 (KUNA) -- South Africans kicked off on Wednesday the voting process of electing national and provincial lawmakers.

This election is believed to be the tightest since the first post-apartheid democratic elections of 1994, as the African National Congress party (ANC) is facing challenges with a population deeply frustrated by the country's direction.

The ANC, once led by Nelson Mandela, which has governed South Africa for three decades, faces its toughest elections with experts and opinion polls suggesting it might not get the required 51 percent to govern without forming a coalition.

There are a record 70 registered political parties contesting in these elections, but all eyes are on the ruling (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), the largest opposition force in parliament, and the Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF) which is the third largest. (end)

