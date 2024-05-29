PM Meets With Czech President Over Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday discussed with President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, ways to support and enhance bilateral relations in all fields to serve common interests.Speaking during a meeting held at the Prime Ministry, PM stressed the "historic" Jordanian-Czeck relations and the keenness to enhance joint cooperation, especially in the fields of industry, defense industries, health care, renewable energy, tourism, and information security.During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Qaisi, head of the honorary delegation accompanying the Czech president, Khasawneh presented the Kingdom's comprehensive modernization project with its three political, economic, and administrative tracks, stressing Jordan's determination to achieve its goals despite the challenges and regional circumstances.The PM also expressed thanks to the Czech Republic for its donation to the Kingdom's health sector of medical equipment for Women's and Children's Hospital, and King Abdullah University Hospital, as well as implementing MEDEVAC medical project for cataract operations at Al-Khalidi Hospital, which, performed free surgeries for the beneficiaries over a 10-year period.Meanwhile, Czech president stressed his keenness to increase cooperation with Jordan, bilaterally or through the European Union.Pavel noted the possibility of enhancing bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially defense industries, health care, renewable energy and tourism, including medical tourism.Additionally, Czech president announced a team of Czech experts will visit Jordan to study the available cooperation opportunities, while emphasizing the importance of the private sector's role in the two countries in enhancing joint cooperation.