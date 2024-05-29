Amir Leaves Greece

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Athens on Wednesday after a state visit to the Hellenic Republic.

His Highness was seen off upon departure from Athens International Airport by Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy HE Christos Stylianides, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic HE Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar HE Ioannis Ioannidis, a number of senior officials in the Greek government, and members of Qatar's embassy.

HH the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.