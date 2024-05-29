Three Rivers Regional Commission Announces 2024 Dementia Tour Dates, Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aging department offers hands-on simulation involving Alzheimer's and other dementia diagnoses

- TTRC Executive Director Mark ButlerTHOMASTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three Rivers Area on Aging (AAA), division of the Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC), is proud to announce its 2024 Dementia Tour dates. With the third event being held on June 6 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Upson Senior Center (106 E Lee St.), this free, hands-on tour allows friends and family members of those living with Alzheimer's and other dementias to experience what patients face every day.The additional Dementia Tour stops are:Thursday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.- Villa Rica Powell Park (524 Leslie Drive, Villa Rica, GA 30180)Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.- Butts County Senior Center (580 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, GA 30233)“Our hands-on simulation provides caregivers and family members firsthand experience of what it entails for a patient to manage various types of dementia diagnoses,” TTRC Executive Director Mark Butler said.“Our goal is to provide as much information as possible about those affected by these conditions so everyone can relate and learn to help our senior patients. This is a transformative experience, and we hope local caregivers will take advantage of this opportunity.”AAA serves as an aging and disability resource connection that links patients and caregivers to community resources, information and referral services, as well as intake and screening services, are provided through the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC). Current services offered through the TTRC AAA include local senior centers, adult day care, meals, caregiver support, transportation and supportive services.“This program is specifically designed for current and future senior caregivers, aged 18 and older,” TTRC AAA Deputy Director Emily Rogers said.“However, anyone who works with seniors is encouraged to attend."Registration is required as there are limited spaces for each tour. To register and confirm a 30-minute time slot, please email Rogers at ... or call (678) 552-2850.

