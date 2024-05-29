Saudi Arabia Data Center Innovator Ezditek Appoints Stuart Manby as Chief Sales Officer

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Manby's 25+ years’ of experience will enable him to accelerate the delivery of Ezditek’s long-term growth strategy in the KSA and support Saudi Vision 2030, with a key focus on sustainability and innovation.



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 29, May 2024 – Ezditek, an innovator in data center and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has appointed Stuart Manby as Chief Sales Officer to position Ezditek for long-term growth on-the-ground across the KSA. Its core values are focused on delivering innovation and sustainability in KSA’s data center market. Ezditek is part of Ezdihar Holding Company, a multi-billion conglomerate with divisions focused on construction, real estate and digital infrastructure.



Manby will play a leading role in Ezditek’s growth strategy to provide world-class data center solutions and establish the KSA as an international destination for digital innovation and transformation. He has more than 25 years’ experience in the data center market with roles at EDGNEX Data Centres by Damac, Global Switch, Ark Data Centres and Digital Realty. His strong technical and commercial background will help him excel as Chief Sales Officer of Ezditek, as it prepares for exciting expansion plans that encompass Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies, and digital innovation.



“Stuart has a proven history of accelerating business growth and executing on strategic goals in the data center market. He is a strong leader who combines understanding of global digital infrastructure demands and local market requirements. It is great to have Stuart on board as we help to position the KSA as a global leader in digital innovation and provide a foundation as a global digital hub,” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. “Ezditek is accelerating its growth as we deliver on our vision for innovation and sustainability in the data center market. We’re excited to welcome Stuart to the team and work together to shape the future of KSA’s data center market.”



Ezditek plans to deliver high-capacity infrastructure across nine data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam by 2030. Its carrier neutral data center hubs are designed to support the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 roadmap for economic diversification, global engagement, and enhanced quality of life.



“I’m excited to be joining an organization with a clear strategy for delivering high-quality data centers and digital infrastructure that meets local and global demands. Ezditek has a unique vision for the market and empowers its people to innovate and share new ideas. This is an excellent next step in my career with a company that is thinking differently about data center design, build and operations,” said Stuart Manby, Chief Sales Officer at Ezditek. “Ezditek’s core values of sustainability and innovation directly align with my own views on the future of our industry. We have an opportunity to push MENA’s data center market forward and support Saudi Vision 2030.”



Manby has spent two decades defining and executing sales strategies for global data center organizations that drive long-term growth. He has a strong focus on disrupting the global data center market and supporting the development of new digital hubs in local markets.



