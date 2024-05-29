Soudah Development & Warner Bros. Discovery International Sign Partnership to Showcase the Rich Heritage, Culture, and Natural Beauty of Soudah Peaks

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) May 29, 2024, Soudah, Saudi Arabia – Soudah Development and Warner Bros. Discovery International signed a one-year partnership agreement to promote and celebrate the distinctive nature, culture, and heritage of Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa, a region situated in southwest Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will focus on raising awareness of Soudah Peaks – an upcoming luxury mountain tourism destination set 3,015 meters above sea level, on the highest peak in Saudi Arabia – and showcase its unparalleled beauty and diversity to a global audience.

The partnership agreement entails the production of three short-form documentaries that will highlight Soudah's natural landscapes, cultural heritage, ancestral traditions, architectural aesthetics, local community, and its wide range of unparalleled offerings including historical sites and monuments.

These short forms will be airing this summer across Europe, US, the Middle East, Africa, India, and Japan on WBD's TV channels Discovery Channel, Food Network, and Travel Channel and Eurosport 1 and 2. Additionally, the short forms will air on digital across Discovery YouTube Channel, the short forms will air across on VOX MEDIA’s social networks and Discovery Channel Weibo in China.

Eng. Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development, commented on the partnership: "We are delighted to join forces with Warner Bros. Discovery to unveil the exceptional beauty and cultural significance of the Soudah region, along with Saudi Arabia, on a global scale. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our endeavor to position Soudah as a unique luxury mountain tourism destination, and we are confident that it will captivate travelers from around the world."

The Soudah region is home to a variety of fauna and flora, varied topography, and unique agricultural practices such as beekeeping, all of which will be highlighted in the content produced.

Mike Rich, Head of Warner Bros. Discovery, Sports & Lifestyle International Brand Partnerships, said: "Partnering with Soudah Development presents an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the unique appeal of Soudah Peaks through our influential media platforms. We are thrilled to bring captivating stories of Soudah's natural wonders and cultural heritage to our viewers. We eagerly anticipate a successful collaboration ahead."





