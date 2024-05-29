Lydonia Technologies And Summit Technology Group Form Strategic Alliance To Redefine Financial Services Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lydonia Technologies and Summit Technology Group announce their partnership aimed at transforming the financial services landscape. By combining Lydonia Technologies' cutting-edge AI-powered solutions with Summit Technology Group's extensive expertise in technology, IT services, and consulting, the collaboration promises to deliver unparalleled value to customers.

Summit Technology Group (STG) is a premier provider of technology solutions and consulting services, specializing in serving banks, credit unions, and other industries throughout the United States. With a team comprising over 60% former banking executives, IT staff, and risk and compliance professionals, STG offers deep industry expertise to its 300+ customers. The company assists businesses in overcoming challenges related to cybersecurity, operational modernization, and digital transformation, ensuring they achieve their strategic objectives effectively.

"Banking business leaders and IT teams face unique challenges, and Summit Technology Group is dedicated to providing them with the highest level of expertise and support," said Clair Finkenbinder, EVP & Director of Technology Sales. "Through our partnership with Lydonia Technologies, we are excited to further enhance our offerings and empower our customers to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Lydonia Technologies provides AI-powered business solutions to all industries, with deep expertise in the insurance, financial services, banking, and credit union sectors. With a proven track record of delivering innovative AI-powered solutions, Lydonia Technologies enables organizations to harness the power of automation, data analytics, and security to drive efficiency, improve decision-making, and enhance the customer experience. The company's comprehensive suite of AI-driven capabilities streamlines processes, reduces manual effort, and increases productivity, making it a trusted partner for businesses seeking to stay ahead in today's competitive landscape.

"Lydonia's alliance with Summit Technology Group enables us to leverage our combined strengths to deliver next-generation AI-powered solutions that will redefine the financial services landscape, drive innovation, and ensure our customers stay ahead of the curve," said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia Technologies. "This partnership will provide our clients with unparalleled capabilities and competitive advantages, helping them navigate and excel in the evolving AI landscape."

Adding to the partnership's strength is Lenders Cooperative , a forward-thinking subsidiary of Summit Technology Group formed in 2019. Lenders Cooperative provides a variety of loan solutions and shared services for banks, credit unions, and fintechs. Their cloud-based loan origination system revolutionizes commercial lending initiatives by offering streamlined, end-to-end workflows.

With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, Lydonia Technologies, Summit Technology Group, and Lenders Cooperative can deliver comprehensive solutions for their financial services customers, ultimately transforming the way they do business.

Lydonia Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered business solutions. We partner with customers to channel the combined force of AI, Automation, and Data to help them analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. This seamless integration creates advanced solutions that activate insights and transform operations, so customers can capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of AI-driven capabilities streamlines processes, reduces manual effort, and increases productivity. Visit to learn how you can unlock innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue to drive superior customer and employee experiences.

Banking business leaders and IT teams face unique business and technical challenges. Summit Technology Group (STG) is a premier technology, IT services, and consulting provider helping banks, credit unions, and other industries across the US solve business problems, including cybersecurity, operational modernization, and digital transformation. Over 60% of STG employees are either former bank executives, operations/IT staff, or risk and compliance professionals, providing our 300+ customers with the highest level of deep expertise and support to help achieve their business goals. You can follow and connect with STG on Linkedin and X.

