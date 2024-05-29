Chatime Named As Front-Jersey Sponsor For The Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Ten New Locations In Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Impressive growth and a multi-year deal between LA's up-and-coming rugby club and the largest teahouse franchise in the world

- Peter Sickle, RFCLA's Chief Executive Officer and co-founderLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chatime Global proudly announces a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with the Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA), catapulting the renowned bubble tea company into the limelight as the new front-of-jersey sponsor for the recently relocated team. The partnership will prominently feature the Chatime name and logo on the front of the RFCLA home and away jerseys and the RFCLA Academy team apparel. RFCLA home games will also showcase Chatime promotions like specialty drinks, enhancing the overall fan experience.Chatime is a global powerhouse in the drink industry, boasting over 1,500 stores spanning 63 countries across six continents. With 13 locations already established in the US, including three thriving stores in the Los Angeles area, Chatime is poised for significant expansion as it plans to unveil additional new storefronts within the next 18 months. The company is strategically aligning its presence with cities hosting Major League Rugby teams, laying the groundwork for a seamless integration into the growing American rugby community.Chatime recently signed a deal to develop ten new locations in the bustling Dallas, TX, area. Guided by Chatime Development Director Michael Tillbrooke, franchise owners Sanket and Ekta are excited to meet the increasing demands of Dallas's thriving bubble tea market and enrich the local community with vibrant gathering spots for families and tea lovers alike. This thrilling milestone marks a significant step forward for Chatime as it continues its expansion throughout the U.S., growing to meet the dynamic demand for Chatime's delicious offerings and welcoming culture.Carlos Antonius , CEO of Chatime Global, expressed enthusiasm about the recent growth and collaboration, stating,“Chatime is delighted to partner with RFCLA in their inaugural year in LA. Chatime is a global beverage and boba company, delivering 'Cups of Joy' with every curated drink product, and we have our sights set on expanding throughout the United States in partnership with incredible franchisees like Sanket and Ekta. In Los Angeles, RFCLA will help us connect with consumers and form a key part of developing our brand and rollout across the USA.”Rugby Football Club Los Angeles was founded after relocating from Atlanta, Georgia, during the 2023 postseason. The team made their pitch debut in 2024, playing home matches at AEG's world-class Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. RFCLA is Los Angeles's only professional rugby team as part of Major League Rugby and aims to develop leaders in the community and champions on the pitch.“To have the support from a company that shares the same values and innovative spirit as we do is a great endorsement of RFCLA's passion towards growing the sport here in Los Angeles and Southern California,” said Peter Sickle, RFCLA's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.“Chatime has a promising growth strategy here in the United States, and RFCLA is no different. We look forward to our brands aligning and growing as one through Major League Rugby.”In celebration of their new partnership, Chatime has created a custom Bubble Tea flavor exclusively for RFCLA, cleverly named 'RFCLA Try Time.' The delicious mango coconut green tea blend with blue curaçao and coconut jelly will be available at all three Los Angeles Chatime stores, select rugby games, and LA Events. Los Angeles Chatime locations will also sell RFCLA merchandise for fans looking to show support, and fans can download the Chatime USA app for exclusive product offers.The RFCLA-Chatime partnership heralds an exciting chapter for both brands, underscoring their shared commitment to excellence, innovation and community engagement. As RFCLA embarks on its journey of sporting prowess, Chatime stands proudly at its side, helping fuel its success one cup of joy at a time.About ChatimeFounded in 2005, Chatime Global is a leading beverage and boba company renowned for delivering 'Cups of Joy' with every meticulously crafted drink product. With over 1,500 stores in 63 countries spanning six continents, Chatime is dedicated to providing unparalleled refreshment experiences to consumers worldwide. Chatime is a proud partner of FranDevCo, a full-circle franchise development organization aimed at building and growing successful franchise businesses.For more information on the brand, visit

