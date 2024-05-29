Print Label Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Print Label Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Print Label Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Print Label Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the print label market size is predicted to reach $57.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth in the print label market is due to the increase in demand for manufactured goods. North America region is expected to hold the largest print label market share. Major players in the print label market include Mondi Group, Connecticut Chemicals Limited, Multi-Color Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV.

Print Label Market Segments

.By Print Process: Offset lithography, Gravure, Flexography, Screen, Letterpress, Electrophotography, Inkjet

.By Raw Material: Metal Labels, Plastic Or Polymer Labels

.By Label Format: Wet-Glue Labels, Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Linerless Labels, Multi-part Tracking Labels, In-Mold Labels, Shrink And Stretch Sleeves

.By End-user Industries: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Household, Industrial (Automotive, Industrial Chemicals, Consumer and Non-Consumer Durables), Logistics, Other End-User Industries

.By Geography: The global print label market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A print label refers to the process of creating and printing a sticker or tag that includes information such as the product name, description, price, barcode, or other relevant data. It is defined as the procedure of printing distinct labels using different techniques, including flexographic printing and digital printing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Print Label Market Characteristics

3. Print Label Market Trends And Strategies

4. Print Label Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Print Label Market Size And Growth

......

27. Print Label Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Print Label Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

