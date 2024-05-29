Veterans For America First VFAF Sends Three Members To“Veterans And Military Families For Trump” Coalition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three from VFAF Veterans for Trump Appointed to Trump Campaign "Veterans and Military Families for Trump" Coalition

- Capt. Robert Cornicelli VFAF PresidentATLANTA , GEORGIA, USA , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press room of VFAF Veterans for TrumpOn May 26th 2024 the Trump campaign released a coalition with over 175 endorsements from decorated Veterans, Gold Star families, and heroes .VFAF members Sean George, Founder, Beard Vet Coffee; U.S. Marine Corps, NE - VFAF Nebraska State Chapter President , Mark LaJoye, Muscogee County Sheriff; Intelligence and Special Operations - U.S. Army, GA - VFAF Ambassador and Rob Maness, Colonel - U.S. Air Force, MS - VFAF Mississippi State Chapter President have all been appointed to the coalition.VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump other news:VFAF has updated its website and launched a new X (Twitter) feed giving the organization a fresh look :VFAF Veterans for Trump is producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in Fall 2024 featuring General Flynn.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

