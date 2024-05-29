WLAN Controller Market Is Projected To Surpass US$2,355.062 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 7.63%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The WLAN controller market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% from US$1,407.192 million in 2022 to US$2,355.062 million by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the WLAN controller market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2,355.062 million by 2029.The key growth drivers to propel the WLAN controller market during the forecasted period are:.The growing need for high-speed wireless networks in different organizations or enterprises is driving the demand for appropriate WLAN controller devices in the market. These WLAN controllers can provide efficient and smooth functioning of high-speed connectivity across multiple devices and the high bandwidth that is needed for the growing database due to the adoption of cloud technologies. Hence, the growth in the need for high-speed connectivity is fuelling the WLAN controller market growth over the forecast period..Another factor that boosts the sales of WLAN controllers in the market is the growing data traffic across the globe with several enterprises adopting cloud-based models for easy access and storage of data. Also, the growth in the adoption of cloud technology and data traffic has led to an increase in the probability of cyberattacks and the WLAN controller helps in implementing security protocols and protecting from these unwanted cyberattacks. Thus, these factors are contributing to WLAN controller market growth.Access sample report or view details:The WLAN controller market, by access point, is divided into three types- standalone access point, multifunction access point, and controlled access point. Each type of access point has its use case for the end-user according to their needs for instance, the multifunction access point can combine multiple functions of different devices into one device. These devices include an ethernet switch, access point, and router which are all combined into one device of multifunction access point. Therefore, the different types of access points of WLAN controllers are predicted to propel growth in the market.The WLAN controller market, by deployment, is divided into three types- centralized, cloud-based, and embedded. A cloud-based WLAN controller helps in accessing data stored in cloud servers to multiple devices and protects the data from any cyberattacks. Thus, the different deployment models according to the needs of end-users are anticipated to boost the WLAN controller market over the forecast period.The WLAN controller market, by enterprise size, is divided into three types- small, medium, and large. The different enterprise size has different needs for WLAN controller according to their needs and the number of devices and amount of data to be managed by them. For instance, in a large size enterprise, a large number of devices and a large volume of data are required to be managed, and the WLAN controller would be modified to handle these large data and devices. Therefore, the availability of WLAN controllers for each type of enterprise size is expected to grow the market.The WLAN controller market, by end-user, is divided into five types- BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & telecommunication, and education. The different end-user has their unique needs according to which they use the WLAN controller. For instance, the BFSI industry uses these WLAN controllers to handle the bank accounts of all the customers and manage multiple branches by connecting devices using the WLAN controller.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the WLAN controller market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing adoption of high-speed network devices such as smartphones and tablets coupled with the rising popularity of 5G technology in the region which has high bandwidth and connectivity. These factors are boosting the need for wireless networks among the general public in the North American region.Also, the growing adoption of cloud technologies by multiple organizations in the region is contributing to raising the demand for suitable WLAN controllers that can handle high volumes of data and large numbers of devices. For instance, the cloud computing industry was estimated at $576 billion in the year 2023. Therefore, these factors are contributing to grow the WLAN controller market in the North American region.The research includes several key players from the WLAN controller market, such as Cisco, Aruba Networks (Hewlett and Packard), Dell Inc. (Dell Technologies), D-Link Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Group), Fortinet Inc., Zyxel Communication Corporation, and Nomadix Inc. (Gate Worldwide Holdings).The market analytics report segments the WLAN controller market using the following criteria:.By Access PointoStandalone Access PointoMultifunction Access PointoControlled Access Point.By DeploymentoCentralizedoCloud-BasedoEmbedded.By Enterprise SizeoSmalloMediumoLarge.By End-UseroBFSIoHealthcareoGovernmentoIT & TelecommunicationoEducationoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Cisco.Aruba Networks (Hewlett and Packard).Dell Inc. (Dell Technologies).D-Link Corporation.Juniper Networks Inc..Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd..Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Group).Fortinet Inc..Zyxel Communication Corporation.Nomadix Inc. (Gate Worldwide Holdings)Explore More Reports:.Multi-Cloud Networking Market:.Global Radio Modem Market:.Wireless Mesh Network Market:

