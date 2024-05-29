Greece, Qatar forge closer ties, prioritizing economic cooperation

(MENAFN) Greece and Qatar are poised to deepen their collaborative efforts across diverse sectors, with a pronounced emphasis on bolstering economic relations, according to recent reports from Greek national broadcaster.



Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his enthusiasm for advancing the bilateral partnership during the official visit of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Athens. Mitsotakis highlighted the paramount importance of enhancing economic cooperation as a cornerstone of their engagement.



Beyond economic matters, Mitsotakis underscored the pressing need for the cessation of hostilities and the liberation of hostages in the Gaza Strip, echoing growing concerns about the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.



The commitment to a multifaceted partnership was further solidified through the signing of agreements on military cooperation and the establishment of a memorandum of understanding aimed at facilitating political dialogues on mutual interests between the foreign ministries of both nations.



Moreover, in discussions with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, both sides reiterated their steadfast support for a two-state solution to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This reaffirmed commitment underscores their shared determination to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions in the region, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts in achieving stability and prosperity for all parties involved.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108271477