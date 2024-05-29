Picnic Works And Roboworx Team Up For National Rollout Of Autonomous Pizza Stations Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Picnic Works and Roboworx team up for national rollout of autonomous pizza stations

Seattle-based Picnic Works, a developer of food production automation, and robot management company Roboworx have formed a strategic collaboration to facilitate the national rollout of Picnic's fleet of autonomous Picnic Pizza Stations.

This partnership aims to enhance the efficiency and consistency of pizza production across numerous restaurant locations.

Founded in 2016, Picnic has been at the forefront of integrating technology with food service. The Picnic Pizza Station is designed to seamlessly fit into existing commercial kitchens, assembling 130+ pizzas per hour, depending on size, with precision and efficiency.

Recognized as a Kitchen Innovation Winner by the National Restaurant Association, Best in Show at CES, and listed in the FoodTech 500, this innovation is set to revolutionize operations in restaurants, live event venues, convenience stores, universities, convention centers, corporate campuses, and other food service venues.

Michael Bridges, CEO of Picnic, says:“At Picnic, our expertise in food and technology drives us to constantly innovate.

“To ensure the seamless deployment and support of Picnic Pizza Stations across the country, we sought out a dedicated partner. Finding Roboworx, with their exceptional automation expertise, perfectly aligns with our mission to help our customers thrive.”

Roboworx, dedicated to the service, support and customer success of robotics, will deploy the Picnic Pizza Stations and provide ongoing support and preventive maintenance.

This collaboration ensures that the devices remain operational and efficient, allowing Picnic's customers to focus on their core business activities without the distraction of managing advanced robotic systems.

Chris McNelis, vice president of operations, Roboworx, says:“In a world where robotics continually enhance our lives, the Picnic Pizza Station stands out as a truly unique and groundbreaking innovation that delivers faster, more consistent and more convenient pizza production.

“Our team of automation experts at Roboworx will provide 24/7 remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, and any break/fix support to ensure the Picnic Pizza Stations are working properly so Picnic's customers can focus on running their businesses, not managing their stations. We're all about customer success.”