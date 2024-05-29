Small plane crash claims 2 lives, injures 1 in Ecuador’s el Oro province

(MENAFN) In Santa Rosa, Ecuador's southern coastal province of El Oro, tragedy struck on Tuesday as a small plane crashed, resulting in the deaths of 2 individuals and injuring 1, as confirmed by the General Directorate for Civil Aviation. The ill-fated flight, a Piper-34 light aircraft, was on the way from Guayaquil, a southwest coastal city, to Santa Rosa, according to the agency's statement.



The crash claimed the lives of pilot David Parreno and passenger Augusto Viera, while the sole survivor, Adrian Yumbala, sustained injuries and was promptly transported to a nearby health center for medical attention. Following the incident, personnel from the Accident Investigative Board were dispatched to the crash site to commence investigations, the statement added.



Eyewitness accounts from local residents indicated that the plane plunged into a wooded area atop a hill, with rescue teams discovering burnt remnants of the aircraft. This tragic event marks the fourth aviation accident in Ecuador within a span of two months.



In a separate incident on April 26, a military helicopter crashed in the northeast province of Pastaza, resulting in the loss of eight lives. Just days later, on May 6, a Navy helicopter met a similar fate in the western coastal province of Santa Elena, claiming the lives of two pilots. Fortunately, on another occasion, three days subsequent to the Navy helicopter crash, a Cessna aircraft encountered an incident during takeoff at a Morona Santiago runway, thankfully resulting in no casualties.

