Brazil sees 11.6 reduction in deforestation in 2023

(MENAFN) According to MapBiomas' latest findings, Brazil witnessed a reduction in deforestation in 2023, with approximately 1,829,597 hectares of native vegetation lost, marking an 11.6 percent decrease compared to the previous year. Their annual report underscores the pivotal role played by Brazil's primary biomes, namely the Amazon and the Cerrado, which collectively accounted for over 85 percent of the total deforested area in the country. Of significant note is the milestone reached in 2023, as Cerrado surpassed the Amazon for the first time in terms of deforested area since MapBiomas began issuing deforestation alerts in 2019.



In the same year, Cerrado bore the brunt of deforestation, contributing 61 percent to Brazil's overall loss, while the Amazon accounted for 25 percent. Disturbingly, Cerrado experienced a staggering 68 percent increase in deforested area, totaling 1,110,326 hectares, primarily attributed to encroaching agricultural activities. Conversely, the Amazon witnessed a notable decline of 62.2 percent in deforestation, with a total loss of 454,300 hectares.



Despite the encouraging news of reduced deforestation, MapBiomas sounded a cautionary note, highlighting the concerning concentration of deforestation in Brazil's Matopiba region. This area, encompassing northeast states such as Maranhao, Tocantins, Piaui, and Bahia, is experiencing alarming rates of environmental degradation.



MapBiomas, a collaborative network comprising non-governmental organizations, universities, and technology companies, employs sophisticated mapping techniques to meticulously monitor changes in land use across Brazil.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108271462