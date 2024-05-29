Shuaa Capital hits big losses in 2023, outlines recovery plan

(MENAFN) Shuaa Capital, a UAE-based company, reported substantial accumulated losses amounting to 829 million dirhams (USD225.7 million) for the year 2023. According to a statement released on Wednesday, these losses have brought the ratio of accumulated losses to capital to 32.98 percent over the past year. The company attributed these losses primarily to fair value reductions, which involved diminishing the value of its investments and goodwill. Additionally, the company had to write off receivables connected to its investments in the United Kingdom.



Further contributing to the financial downturn were reductions in the value of the company’s older real estate assets and the write-off of related receivables. Losses also stemmed from subsidiaries, driven by adjustments in asset valuations. Moreover, the implementation of corporate tax law in the UAE resulted in the recognition of deferred tax liabilities, compounding the company's financial challenges.



Shuaa Capital also faced losses due to the revaluation of lands it owns within the UAE, as well as fair value losses from investments in publicly traded securities and other managed investments. The company acknowledged that these factors significantly increased its overall financial burden.



In response to these accumulated losses, Shuaa Capital announced plans to improve its capital structure. The company has secured an agreement with bondholders to amend the terms of USD150 million worth of bonds issued through a special purpose subsidiary. This strategic move is part of a broader effort to stabilize the company's financial health and address the substantial losses incurred over the past year.

MENAFN29052024000045015682ID1108271461