Identity Governance And Administration Market Expands As Businesses Prioritize Secure User Access And Compliance

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Identity Governance and Administration Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report highlights that the Identity Governance and Administration Market , valued at USD 6.45 Billion in 2023, is expected to reach a staggering USD 19.9 Billion by 2031, registering a substantial CAGR of 15.19% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

Heightened Cybersecurity Concerns data breaches and cyberattacks are on the rise, prompting organizations to invest in Identity Governance and Administration solutions to safeguard their digital assets and prevent unauthorized access. As businesses embrace digital transformation, managing user identities across a complex IT landscape becomes critical. Identity Governance and Administration solutions streamline this process, ensuring efficient access control and reducing the risk of security breaches. The increasing adoption of remote work models necessitates robust identity management solutions to guarantee secure access to corporate resources from anywhere. The ever-evolving regulatory landscape mandates organizations to implement stringent data protection measures. Identity Governance and Administration solutions assist businesses in adhering to these regulations and avoiding hefty fines.

Get a Report Sample of Identity Governance and Administration Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



SecureAuth

Oracle

Omada

IBM

AlertEnterprise

SailPoint

Hitachi ID

Microsoft

NetIQ

Evidian Other Players

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-103453" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Identity-Governance-and-Administration-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Identity Governance and Administration Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Identity-Governance-and-Administration-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Identity-Governance-and-Administration-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Identity-Governance-and-Administration-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Identity-Governance-and-Administration-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment:

On-premise Segment Dominates: Currently, the on-premise segment holds the dominant position due to its ability to function without requiring an external network connection. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to its inherent scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency benefits.

By Industry Vertical:



Healthcare Poised for Significant Growth: The healthcare industry is anticipated to experience the fastest growth due to the increasing digitalization of healthcare services and the need to secure sensitive patient data. BFSI Segment Witnessing Rapid Expansion: The BFSI sector is expected to witness a significant CAGR due to the rising adoption of online banking, e-wallets, and other digital financial services, necessitating robust access control mechanisms.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Component



Solution Services

On The Basis of Organization Size



Large enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

On The Basis of Deployment Type



On-Premises Cloud

On The Basis of Vertical



BFSI

Government and Defense

Telecom and It

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains and economic activity, potentially impacting the growth of the Identity Governance and Administration market. However, the increased focus on cybersecurity in the wake of potential cyberattacks arising from the conflict could lead to a surge in demand for Identity Governance and Administration solutions as organizations prioritize data protection.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown could lead to budget constraints, potentially impacting the adoption of Identity Governance and Administration solutions by smaller organizations. However, larger enterprises with established cybersecurity budgets are likely to continue investing in Identity Governance and Administration solutions to mitigate security risks and ensure compliance.

Key Regional Developments

North America currently dominates the market due to the presence of a large number of technology companies and stringent regulatory frameworks.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rapid rise of businesses and the growing awareness of cybersecurity threats.

Ask for a Discount @

Recent Developments

In August 2022: Fastpath Solutions acquired Ideiio, strengthening its Identity Governance and Administration capabilities and enhancing its ability to prevent fraud across business applications.

In May 2022: Microsoft launched the Entra IAM family, offering comprehensive identity and access management solutions for securing digital identities across multi-cloud environments.

Key Takeaways



Growing regulatory pressure and the increasing need for data security are driving the Identity Governance and Administration market towards significant growth.

Cloud-based solutions, AI integration, and user-friendly interfaces are key trends shaping the market landscape.

Healthcare and BFSI sectors are expected to witness the fastest growth due to their digitalization initiatives and stringent security requirements. North America currently dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion.

The Identity Governance and Administration market is poised for continued expansion driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the integration of AI and automation, and the growing need for robust data security across all industries.

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Solution Services



Large enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



On-Premises Cloud



BFSI

Government and Defense

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.