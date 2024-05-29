Human Capital Management Market To Touch USD 56.45 Billion By 2031 Driven By Focus On Functionalities Of Employee Lifecycle Operations

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report estimates that the Human Capital Management market was valued at USD 27.92 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 56.45 Billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

Growing Demand for HCM Solutions

HCM software offers a comprehensive solution for managing all aspects of human resources across the employee lifecycle. It streamlines various HR functions, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, benefits administration, and performance evaluation, leading to improved organizational efficiency and employee satisfaction.

Remote working has fueled the demand for HCM software as businesses adapt to a distributed workforce. HCM platforms with integrated self-service portals empower remote employees to access crucial HR information, submit requests, and update personal details from anywhere, fostering a seamless and employee-centric experience. Additionally, AI-powered analytics in HR software provides insights into remote employee productivity and engagement, enabling HR professionals to proactively address workforce challenges. As remote work becomes a permanent reality for many organizations, HCM software offers valuable solutions to enhance workforce management and maintain a cohesive and productive workforce, irrespective of employee location.

Major The Key Players of Human Capital Management Market

Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sumtotal Systems, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Infor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., UKG Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Cegid

Segment Analysis: Software Reigns Supreme

By offering, the Software segment is anticipated to hold the dominant market share throughout the forecast period. HCM software offers a comprehensive digital solution designed to efficiently manage all facets of human resources. These platforms facilitate talent management initiatives, fostering employee development and succession planning to cultivate a skilled workforce. With specialized solutions tailored to specific industries, HCM software caters to diverse organizational needs, offering user-friendly interfaces and cost-effective solutions.

Based on vertical, the consumer goods & retail sector is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. HCM plays a vital role in this industry by optimizing workforce performance, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Providers like Oracle and Larks offer comprehensive HCM solutions specifically designed for consumer goods and retail businesses. These solutions empower organizations with features like agile workforce planning, talent management, and personalized learning and development initiatives.

Key Market Segments

By Component



Software Services

By Organizational Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Deployment



Cloud On-premise

By End-use Industry



IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing Others

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in significant economic disruption in both countries, potentially impacting businesses' ability to invest in HCM solutions and leading to budget cuts or delays in implementing new systems. The conflict has also displaced a substantial number of people, causing workforce migration within Ukraine and to other countries. This migration can disrupt the labor market, posing challenges for HCM providers in managing workforce data, recruitment, and talent retention.

The war has created an environment of uncertainty that can negatively impact talent retention and attraction efforts. Businesses may struggle to retain skilled employees and find it more challenging to attract new talent, particularly in regions directly affected by the conflict. During periods of war or political instability, governments may introduce new laws and regulations impacting the HCM market. These changes can include alterations to labor laws, work permits, and immigration policies, necessitating adaptation of HCM systems and services by providers.

Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown can lead to reduced spending on HCM solutions as businesses prioritize core operations and tighten budgets. This can impact the growth rate of the HCM market. However, organizations may also look to HCM solutions to optimize their workforce and streamline operations during economic downturns, potentially creating opportunities for cost-effective HCM solutions.

Key Regional Developments: North America Leads the Way

North America is likely to hold the largest human capital management market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of prominent vendors like Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation, coupled with substantial investments in cloud applications. Cloud-based technologies are gaining momentum globally, with small firms adopting cloud-based solutions to create lucrative business opportunities.

Europe is expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a growing demand for workforce automation solutions to enhance compliance. For instance, industries across the U.K. have deployed workforce management solutions to manage employees. Additionally, the European Union's implementation of a talent management strategy aims to reduce staff overload and facilitate professional growth. These aspects are likely to create new market opportunities across the region.

Recent Developments

In December 2023: Workday, a leading HCM provider, collaborated with Kainos to introduce“Spark&Grow.” This solution simplifies the implementation process of Workday HCM and Workday Financial Management for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by offering expert guidance and support within a four-week timeframe. This development caters to the growing demand for user-friendly and efficient HCM solutions among SMBs.

In October 2023: Recognizing the unique challenges faced by the construction industry, ADP, a prominent player in HR and payroll systems, launched“ADP Workforce Now for Construction.” This specialized HCM solution addresses aspects like government compliance, job costing, union management, multi-site project management, and workforce recruitment, streamlining HR processes for construction companies.

In October 2023: IBM and The EY organization announced the launch of“EY Workforce.” This AI-powered HR solution signifies a significant advancement in leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance HR operations. It empowers organizations to integrate AI functionalities into core HR processes, potentially boosting efficiency and productivity within the HR department.

Key Takeaways



The report highlights the key factors fueling the growth of the HCM market, such as the rise of remote work, increasing demand for talent management solutions, and the adoption of cloud-based technologies.

By analyzing the market segmentation and regional trends, businesses can make informed decisions regarding HCM solutions that best suit their specific needs and target markets. The report provides information into future growth projections and emerging trends in the HCM market. This knowledge allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and adapt their HR strategies to capitalize on upcoming opportunities.

