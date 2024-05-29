Printed Electronics Market To Cross USD 52.6 Billion At 18.05% CAGR By 2031 Driven By Booming Iot And Consumer Electronics Sectors

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report highlights a promising future for the Printed Electronics Market , estimating it to reach USD 52.6 Billion by 2031. This remarkable growth is primarily Driven by the Growing demand for flexible electronics in the Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics domains. The presence of IoT devices necessitates a technology that can seamlessly integrate with various applications.

Market Analysis

The printed electronics market is experiencing a dynamic shift, characterized by continuous advancements and a widening range of applications. Manufacturers of consumer electronics, including smartphones, display devices, and communication gadgets, are at the Dominating of adopting printed electronics technology. This integration unlocks new possibilities for functionalities and product design. The flourishing IoT landscape further accelerates market growth by creating a fertile ground for printed electronics applications. The Growing demand for advanced displays and RFID technology, Driven by their inherent advantages, further Increase market adoption. Leading corporations are pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions or distribution partnerships to establish a strong foothold in emerging regional markets Such as Asia-Pacific, a hub for consumer electronics manufacturing.

Top Companies Featured in Printed Electronics Market Report:

– Palo Alto Research Center Inc (PARC)

– DuPont

– Samsung Electronics

– BASF SE

– Molex Inc.

– E-Ink Holdings Inc.

– Thin Film Electronics ASA

– LG Display

– Agfa-Gevaert Group

– NovaCentrix

Recent Developments

-In September 2021, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. launched its innovative 24-inch Webcam Monitor S4, designed to cater to the evolving needs of hybrid work environments. This monitor, equipped with a built-in webcam, speakers, and microphones, exemplifies the seamless integration of printed electronics for Improved functionality.

-In July 2021 when DuPont acquired Laired Performance Materials (China), a prominent manufacturer of electromagnetic shielding and thermal management solutions. This strategic move strengthens DuPont's position in the electronic and industrial segments.

Printed Electronics Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY Printing Technology:



Screen

Gravure

Inkjet

Flexographic Other

The screen-printing segment currently Dominates the market with capturing More than 49% of the market share in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to its ability to produce high-quality and durable outputs. The Inkjet printing technology is anticipated to growing with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness.

BY End-Use Industry:



Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Retail & Packaging

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Architecture Other

by End-use Industries , the Automotive & transportation sector Dominates the Market in 2023. This leadership position is likely to persist in the foreseeable future. The extensive use of printed electronics in automobiles, encompassing displays, sensors, thin-film photovoltaic cells, and OLED lighting solutions, underscores its significance in this domain. Printed electronics also play a Important role within car interiors, with conductive inks finding application in car seat heaters and window defoggers. Additionally, melded electronics empower automotive designers to incorporate diverse electronic features while simplifying circuit complexity. The integration of photovoltaic cells in vehicles enhances the efficiency and reduces carbon emissions. Organic solar cells can be Integrated with automobiles for power generation and maintaining optimal ventilation during hot weather.

BY Material



Conductive Inks

Organic Substrates

Dielectric Inks Inorganic Substrates

BY Resolution:



Below 100 Lines/CM

100 To 200 Lines/CM Above 200 Lines/CM

BY Applications:



Displays

RFID Tags

Photovoltaic Cells

Electroluminescent (EL) Displays

Batteries Lighting

Impact of Global Events

Russia-Ukraine war results to Supply chain disruptions, particularly for raw materials and critical components, pose a significant challenge. The Increasing energy prices and fluctuating exchange rates may impact production costs and overall profitability. The long-term impact remains to be seen, and the market's inherent adaptability offers a glimmer of hope. The economic slowdown also presents a potential hurdle. Reduced consumer spending power could Reduce demand for electronic devices, thereby impacting the printed electronics market indirectly. The focus on cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency inherent to printed electronics could position it favourably during economic downturns.

Key Regional Developments

North America Region is Dominates the printed electronics market, primarily due to the presence of established players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is Driven by exponential growth in the coming years. This growth Is attributed to the burgeoning economies of countries Such as India and China, which present Significant opportunities for market participants. The increasing adoption of consumer electronics and the supportive government policies in these regions are expected to accelerate market expansion.

Key Takeaways



The report highlights the booming demand for printed electronics driven by the pervasiveness of IoT and consumer electronics. It emphasizes the significant role of R&D investments in fostering technological advancements and expanding the application landscape.

The study delves into the strategic insights of key players, including mergers and acquisitions, to capture market share.

The report acknowledges the potential headwinds posed by the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns. However, it emphasizes the inherent adaptability of the market and the potential benefits of printed electronics during economic downturns. It underscores the dominance of North America and the burgeoning growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by factors Such as increasing consumer electronics adoption and supportive government policies.

