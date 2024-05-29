Augmented Reality (AR) Packaging Market Trend Analysis & Growth Expected To Reach USD 102.75 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





“According to SNS Insider, The Augmented Reality in Packaging Market is anticipated to experience significant growth, reaching a USD 102.75 billion by 2031. This represents a substantial increase from its 2023 size of USD 9.0 billion.

A recent study found that 63% of global shoppers are receptive to using AR for product visualization.

Consumer interest in interactive experiences is rising. This aligns with the growing smartphone penetration rate, projected to reach 70% by 2025, providing a readily available platform for AR experiences. Furthermore, government initiatives are driving innovation. For instance, South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT established a $1.2 billion fund to force the development of AR technologies, paving the way for wider AR integration in various industries.

This mixture of consumer enthusiasm, technological accessibility, and government support is creating a fertile ground for the proliferation of AR in packaging.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



Augment

Wikitude

PTC

WestRock

PepsiCo

Tetra Pak

Coca-Cola

Crown Holdings

Avery Dennison HP Inc

According to SNS Insider the major challenge lies in consumer adoption.

A 2023 study revealed that only 27% of smartphone users in the US actively use AR features, highlighting a need for education and building user comfort. Additionally, creating effective AR experiences requires technical expertise, with packaging designers needing to collaborate with AR developers, potentially increasing production costs.

Concerns regarding data privacy and security arise when integrating AR with packaging. Customers might be wary of sharing information through scans or app downloads, requiring brands to implement transparent data practices to build trust.

Augmented Reality (AR) Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Packaging Type



Labels & Tags

Bottles & Cans Boxes & Cartons

By Technology



Marker Based AR Marker Less AR

By Application



Interactive Product Information

Brand Story Telling Virtual Products Trials

A clothing brand could showcase the origin and sustainability practices behind its materials through an AR overlay.

Governments are recognizing this potential too. South Korea, for instance, launched an initiative in 2020 to invest $1.3 billion in AR and VR technologies, highlighting a growing governmental push to support this innovative field. With rising consumer interest, coupled with supportive government initiatives, AR integration in packaging is poised to revolutionize the way brands connect with consumers and create truly unforgettable experiences.

Hardware, currently holding around 60% of the market share, has experienced significant growth due to the rising popularity of AR and its compatibility with existing devices like smartphones and tablets.

This accessibility fuels consumer adoption and experimentation. However, software, projected to become the dominant segment in the coming years, boasts a growth engine driven by the expanding number of AR applications and platforms being developed.

The North American region stands out as a pioneer in the global AR in packaging market, capturing a significant share of over 45% according to SNS Insider.

This dominance is driven by a tech obsessed consumer base and a strong presence of leading technology and consumer goods companies. For instance, Kraft Heinz utilizes AR on their Capri Sun packaging to activate interactive games, while PepsiCo incorporates AR on their Gatorade products to showcase behind-the-scenes content and athlete interviews.

Competitive Landscape:

Tech giants like Apple (ARKit) and Google (ARCore) hold a significant share estimated around 30% combined by providing the underlying AR frameworks for smartphones, the primary access point for AR experiences.

Traditional packaging companies like Amcor and Tetra Pak are strategically integrating AR functionality into their offerings, leveraging their existing client base.

Interestingly, a growing number of startups like Aument and ByteReality are carving a niche by specializing in AR packaging solutions, offering creative design and development expertise to brands.

Key Takeaways:



AR is revolutionizing the way brands connect with consumers through packaging. Imagine pointing your smartphone at a cereal box and watching a 3D nutritional chart appear, or a clothing package that lets you virtually try on the outfit.

AR packaging unlocks a world of interactive experiences, boosting engagement and brand recall. This translates to increased sales potential as eye-catching AR elements make products stand out on shelves. Moreover, AR provides a platform for richer product information, transparency around ingredients or ethical sourcing, and even hidden messages or games.

Table of Contents – Key Points

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 forces modelPEST AnalysisAugmented reality (AR) in packaging market Segmentation, By Packaging TypeAugmented reality (AR) in packaging market Segmentation, By TechnologyAugmented reality (AR) in packaging market Segmentation, By ApplicationAugmented reality (AR) in packaging market Segmentation, By End-useRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

