Microbiome Therapeutics Market To Surpass USD 1979.94 Million With Highest CAGR Of 40.16% By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Microbiome Therapeutics Market is on the cusp of a remarkable transformation. Expected to reach a staggering USD 1979.94 Million by 2031 from USD 132.94 Million in 2023, this market is projected to surge at a robust CAGR of 40.16% throughout the forecast period (2024-2031).

List of Microbiome Therapeutics Companies Profiled in Report:



4D Pharma plc.

Enterome SA

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Intralytix, Inc.

Locus Biosciences, Inc.

Microbiotica

OpenBiome

Rebiotix Inc.

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics Inc. Vedanta Bioscience, Inc.

(To view list of all Companies, Ask for Sample Report )

Download Free Sample Report of Microbiome Therapeutics Market @

Strategic Alliances Fuel Microbiome Drug Discovery: A Case Study in Collaboration

Strategic partnerships between research institutions and companies, like the 4-year collaboration between Hudson Institute and BiomeBank for discovering novel microbial therapies, are paving the way for accelerated innovation.

Rising Target Disease Prevalence Creates Demand for Microbiome Therapeutics

The rising prevalence of target diseases like Clostridium difficile infection (C. difficile) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is creating a significant demand for effective treatment options. This is fueling the development of microbiome-based therapies that offer promising alternatives to traditional treatments.

Microbiome Therapeutics Pipeline Bulges with Early-Stage Drugs: Focus on Gastrointestinal Diseases

The majority of drugs currently in the microbiome therapeutics pipeline are in the early stages of development, with a significant focus on gastrointestinal (GI) indications, especially ulcerative colitis. For instance, Seres Therapeutics' SER-109, an oral therapy for recurrent C. difficile infection, demonstrated promising results in Phase 3 trials and is anticipated to launch in the near future.

Microbiome Research Revolutionizes Healthcare: Unlocking New Treatment Possibilities

Advancements in microbiome research hold immense potential to revolutionize healthcare. By unlocking groundbreaking new treatments for infections and other diseases, these advancements have the power to significantly improve patient outcomes. Additionally, companies are actively working to make these cutting-edge therapies more affordable and accessible to a wider population. Furthermore, supportive regulatory reforms are streamlining the approval process, creating a fertile ground for market players to establish themselves and capture market share.

Stringent Regulatory Hurdles And The High Cost Associated With Microbiome Therapeutics Remain Significant Roadblocks To Market Growth

The intricate nature of these products and the rigorous regulatory processes contribute significantly to the overall cost burden. The high cost of development, production, and lengthy regulatory procedures inflate the final product price, impacting treatment affordability. For instance, the out-of-pocket cost for donor screening can exceed USD 3500, while FMT capsules are priced at USD 2050 per dose.

Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



FMT Microbiome Drugs

By Application



difficile

Crohn's disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Diabetes Others

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Fecal Microbiota Therapy (FMT) Retains Dominance in Microbiome Therapeutics Market

The Fecal Microbiota Therapy (FMT) segment continues to reign supreme in the Microbiome Therapeutics Market, holding a commanding share of 93% in 2023. This dominance is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of FMT as a treatment for Clostridium difficile infections (C. difficile).

Researchers are actively exploring the therapeutic potential of FMT beyond C. difficile, aiming to identify applications for other conditions. The introduction of FMT capsules into the market enhances convenience and accessibility for patients compared to traditional FMT procedures.

Advancements like OpenBiome's launch of direct SARS-COV-2 testing in FMT preparation in February 2021 minimize the risk of infection transmission during treatment.

Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI) Segment Set for Fastest Growth

The Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) application segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate within the Microbiome Therapeutics Market. This phenomenal growth can be attributed to the expanding use of Fecal Microbiota Transplants (FMT) for treating C. difficile infections.

Supporting this growth is a 2020 study published by the University of Birmingham, which highlighted the high acceptance rate of FMT among patients suffering from C. difficile. The study also found FMT to be more effective than antibiotic treatments, particularly in cases of recurrent C. difficile infections.

The increasing adoption of FMT for C. difficile treatment, coupled with its superior efficacy compared to traditional antibiotics, positions the CDI application segment for remarkable growth within the broader Microbiome Therapeutics Market.

North America Dominated The Microbiome Therapeutics Market In 2023, Capturing A Staggering 76% Share

The region boasts well-established research facilities and universities actively engaged in the development of novel microbiome-based therapeutics. The prevalence of chronic diseases like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is on the rise in North America, creating a substantial patient pool for microbiome therapeutics.

Regulatory bodies in North America, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have implemented relatively streamlined approval processes for certain categories of microbiome therapeutics, facilitating market entry.

Government-funded programs like the Canadian Microbiome Initiative (CMI) in Canada actively promote collaboration between researchers and stakeholders, accelerating microbiome therapeutics development. For instance, Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's grant allocation exceeding USD 26,000 for microbiome research studies in Canada in July 2021 exemplifies such initiatives.

Key Takeaways from the Microbiome Therapeutics Market Study

By purchasing this comprehensive Microbiome Therapeutics Market report, you will gain valuable insights including:



Market forecasts by segment (application, product type, and region) to understand the evolving market dynamics and identify lucrative growth opportunities.

Detailed analysis of key market drivers and restraints to formulate effective business strategies.

Competitive landscape assessment, including market share analysis of key players and their product portfolios.

Emerging trends and technological advancements that are shaping the future of the microbiome therapeutics market. Actionable insights to optimize your market positioning and make strategic investment decisions.

Check Discount on This Report @

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Microbiome Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)

Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model

Chapter 7 PEST Analysis

Chapter 8 Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation, By Type

Chapter 9 Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation, By Application

Chapter 10 Regional Analysis

Chapter 11 Company profile

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Use Case and Best Practices

Chapter 14 Conclusion

Continued...

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)