Environmental Sensor Market To Reach USD 4.2 Billion At CAGR Of 11.25% By 2031 Driven By Surging Consumer Electronics

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Environmental Sensor Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by an Increase in demand from consumer electronics manufacturers and stricter environmental regulations. The SNS Insider report estimates the market size to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.25% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand Across Multiple Sectors Drives Market Expansion

The increasing integration of environmental sensors into various consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Companies such as Bosch Sensortec, Sensirion, Omron, and ams AG are at the forefront of providing these sensors. The rising concerns about environmental pollution are driving demand for air purifiers and low-cost air quality monitors equipped with environmental sensors. The growing adoption of HVAC systems in industrial, commercial, and residential settings necessitates the use of environmental sensors for temperature, humidity, and air quality monitoring. Factors such as increasing construction activities, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, integrates with rising disposable incomes and stricter energy regulations, contribute to the demand for environmental sensors within the HVAC market.

Environmental sensors play a Important role in monitoring soil and water pollution as public awareness regarding harmful gas emissions from various industries intensifies. Governments worldwide are enacting stricter regulations that encourage the use of environmental surveillance systems, further Driving the market forward. Advancements in sensor design and engineering are anticipated to Drive the market over the projected period of 2024-2031. Increasing demand from the industrial and agricultural sectors for environmental sensors in pollution control, monitoring, and sustainable practices will contribute to market growth.

Download Free Sample Report of Environmental Sensor Market @

Top Companies Featured in Environmental Sensor Market Report:

– OMRON Corporation

– Sensirion AG

– Bosch Sensortec GmbH

– ams AG

– Raritan Inc.

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– STMicroelectronics

– Amphenol

– TE Connectivity

– Renesas Electronics Corporation.

– Apogee Instruments Inc.

– Analog Devices Inc.

– Siemens

– Schneider Electric

– eLichens

– Agilent Technologies Inc.

– Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

– AVTECH Software Inc.

– Ecotech

– NuWave Sensor Technology Limited

Recent Developments



In January 2023, Bosch Sensortec launched a barometric pressure sensor designed for harsh environments, including underwater applications.

Sensirion introduced new SEN54 and SEN55 environmental sensors for integrating into Grove's all-in-one sensors, allowing for comprehensive indoor air quality monitoring. The Advancements in laser diode technology by AMS offer a brighter, more reliable, and affordable alternative for various applications.

Environmental Sensor Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



Temperature

Chemicals

Humidity

Water Quality

Air Quality

Integrated

Ultraviolet (UV)

Soil Moisture

Gas Smoke

on the basis of Sensors type the Temperature segment dominates the market Because of the growing awareness about the impact of climate change on various sectors. Industries, businesses, and even households recognize the importance of accurate temperature monitoring for optimizing processes and enhancing productivity. Climate variability has made precise temperature sensors crucial, while the rise of smart homes and cities further boosts their adoption for efficient energy management and occupant comfort. Technological advancements have yielded more affordable, compact, and reliable temperature sensors, expanding their application range.

By Location



Outdoor

Indoor Portable

The Indoor segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. This dominance is driven by the proliferation of smart buildings, Increasing IoT integration, and the growing Dependence on workplace efficiency and safety. Businesses recognize the value of real-time data for optimizing operations, enhancing security, and improving the overall user experience. Indoor environmental sensors allow for precise tracking of environmental parameters, assets, employees, and visitors, leading to streamlined workflows, resource optimization, and improved emergency response management. The ongoing digital transformation across industries fosters the integration of indoor technologies for personalized customer experiences, asset management, and efficient space utilization.

By Vertical



Government

Industrial

Healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Consumer Electronics Enterprise

By Application



Smart City

Smart Home Automation

Smart Office Automation Others

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact Of global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war and potential global economic slowdown Creates challenges to the environmental sensor market. The war disrupts supply chains for critical components and raw materials, potentially Reduces sensor production. an economic slowdown could Result to reduced investments in smart technologies and infrastructure projects that heavily depends on environmental sensors. An economic slowdown can negatively impact the environmental sensor market by leading to reduced investments in smart technologies and infrastructure projects. Businesses may delay of Reduce investments in smart buildings, smart cities, and industrial automation, which are key drivers of environmental sensor adoption. a slowdown can affect consumer spending, potentially impacting the demand for consumer electronics with integrated environmental sensors.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the environmental sensor market. This can be attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to increased pollution levels and stricter environmental regulations. Governments in the region are implementing various initiatives to curb pollution, such as the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in India, the Special Measures Act on Fine Dust Reduction in South Korea, Significant growth in manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare sectors, requiring precise environmental data. Rapid development of smart city projects in countries such as China, India, and South Korea, further Drive the demand for environmental sensors.

Key Takeaways from the Environmental Sensor Market



Growing demand from consumer electronics, smart homes, and smart cities initiatives is a key market driver.

Stringent environmental regulations mandating environmental monitoring systems are creating Significant opportunities for the market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and government initiatives.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, By Location

9. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, By Type

10. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, By Vertical

11. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Continued....

Purchase this Research Report at Discounted Price @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)