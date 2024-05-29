Irrigation Automation Market To Reach USD 17.35 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Water Scarcity And Sustainability Concerns

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The global Irrigation Automation Market Size is poised for significant growth in the coming years, Driven by a increasing need for water conservation and a shift towards sustainable agricultural practices. Rising concerns about water scarcity, integrates with unpredictable weather patterns, are rendering traditional irrigation techniques increasingly inefficient. This is driving the demand for advanced irrigation automation systems that offer precise water delivery and minimize wastage.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of Major Key Players:



Valmont Industries Inc.

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Toro Company

Galcon

Jain Irrigation Systems

Netafim

Rubicon Water

Nelson Irrigation Weathermatic

Growing Demand for Efficient Water Management

The SNS Insider report estimates the Irrigation Automation Market size to be valued at USD 4.93 Billion in 2023, reaching USD 17.35 Billion by 2031 and growing at a CAGR of 17.01% over the forecast period. This growth is Driven by, increasing government support for mechanization in agriculture, particularly in developing economies. Widespread adoption of smart irrigation technologies that leverage data and automation for optimal water use. A growing focus on water conservation due to depleting resources and stricter environmental regulations. Irrigation automation systems operate with minimal manual intervention, minimizing water wastage, labour costs, and the need for constant monitoring. These systems integrate hardware components such as controllers, sprinklers, sensors, and valves to schedule and deliver water based on real-time data, time, volume, or computer-controlled programs. This allows for efficient irrigation management across vast areas, optimizing resource utilization.

Governments worldwide are actively promoting water conservation and supporting the adoption of irrigation automation technologies. Initiatives such as Australia's On-farm Irrigation Efficiency Program (OFIEP) and rebates for smart irrigation controllers offered by the Western Australian government exemplify these efforts. These programs encourage farmers to upgrade their irrigation infrastructure and adopt water-saving practices such as installing water metering systems and automated control gates.

The government subsidies on drip and sprinkler systems further incentivize farmers to embrace irrigation automation technologies. The increasing use of smart sprinklers with precise weather responsiveness presents a significant opportunity for market growth. These systems offer benefits such as crop protection from damage and efficient water use for optimal yield. Schemes Such as the Indian governments centrally sponsored micro-irrigation program promote technological interventions like drip and sprinkler irrigation techniques, driving market expansion and enabling farmers to focus on water conservation.

Enquiry Before Buy:

Recent Developments in Irrigation Automation

June 2023, Hunter Industries launched the FS-3000 and FS-1000 field servers, enabling custom irrigation management integration into automation platforms.

March 2023, Jain Irrigation completed its merger with Rivulis, creating the world's second-largest irrigation and climate leader, poised for advancements in technology, sustainability, and agricultural inputs.

October 2022, Rubicon Water signed an MoU with Uzbekistan to develop a modernized irrigation plan, involving remote management software and automated control gates.

February 2022, Hunter Golf partnered with POGO® to provide visual insights integrations and new sensors for the Hunter Pilot



Network, empowering customers with data-driven irrigation efficiency.

Segment Analysis

By irrigation type, the drip irrigation segment holds the dominant position, accounting for more than 33.5 % of the global market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the system's longevity, high operating efficiency, and ability to minimize water wastage.

By application, the agricultural segment is the largest, accounting for more than 57.5% of the global market share in 2023. The affordability and labour-saving benefits of irrigation automation in agriculture are driving segment growth. The non-agricultural segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR Driven by the increasing demand for efficient irrigation solutions in golf courses, sports facilities, and landscapes.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains result to price fluctuations for essential raw materials used in irrigation equipment manufacturing. The potential for a global economic slowdown could impact investments in agricultural infrastructure, thereby affecting the demand for irrigation automation systems.

North America Region Dominates the Market

North America is anticipated to remain the dominant region in the irrigation automation market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is Driven by the region's progressive approach to water conservation and supportive government policies. Initiatives such as the US EPA's WaterSense program encourage water-efficient irrigation practices and product innovation, Drive the market growth in North America North America has a long history of implementing policies and programs to promote water conservation. Initiatives such as the US EPA's WaterSense program set standards for water-efficient irrigation products and encourage consumer adoption of sustainable irrigation practices. Governments across North America offer financial incentives and technical assistance to farmers and agricultural businesses for adopting irrigation automation technologies. These initiatives significantly reduce the upfront investment costs and accelerate market penetration. Farmers in North America are generally more aware of the benefits of irrigation automation compared to their counterparts in other regions. This high awareness translates into faster adoption rates and market growth.

Key Takeaways



The irrigation automation market growth driven by rising water scarcity, government support for water conservation, and advancements in smart irrigation technologies.

Drip irrigation is currently the dominant segment due to its efficiency and water-saving capabilities. However, the non-agricultural segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. North America is expected to remain the leading region in the irrigation automation market, driven by its progressive approach to water conservation and supportive government policies.

Buy Complete Report:





About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.





Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)