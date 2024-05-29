Interactive Whiteboard Market To Hit USD 6.80 Billion By 2031 Driven By Gamification, E-Learning, And Government Funding

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report forecasts a booming Interactive Whiteboard Market , reaching USD 6.80 billion by 2031 and expanding at a healthy CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2031. This Growth is driven by the growing adoption of interactive whiteboards (IWBs) in education and corporate sectors, driven by the increasing trend of gamification, the growing of e-learning landscape, and substantial government funding for integrating IWBs across various user segments.

Market analysis

The Interactive whiteboard market is growing with the several key factors. The emergence of virtual classrooms and the rapid digitalization wave are creating a perfect storm for IWB adoption. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with IWBs is revolutionizing the learning experience, making it adaptive, engaging, and user-friendly. The need for remote and hybrid learning solutions pushed educators towards the advantages of IWBs, which offer high-resolution visuals, graphics, and seamless internet connectivity, enhancing reach and efficiency.

The Growing of gamification in education and corporate training is Drive market growth. Interactive whiteboards facilitate the use of online video learning, games, puzzles, and online quizzes, leading to better student and employee engagement. Recognizing these benefits, governments worldwide are increasingly allocating funds for interactive learning models in schools. The Indian government's initiatives such as Swayam and Swayam Prabha exemplify this commitment to Develop interactive learning environments. Educational institutions are actively incorporating interactive displays such as whiteboards and projectors to deliver digital content online, further propelling market growth.

Top Companies Featured in Interactive Whiteboard Market Report:

– Panasonic Corporation

– BenQ Corporation

– Boxlight Corporation; Ltd

– Sharp Corporation

– Google LLC

– Samsung Group

– Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

– The Ricoh Company Ltd.

– Smart Technologies Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Smart Technologies Corporation

– LG Electronics Inc

– NEC Corporation.

– Cisco System

The Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war and the potential global economic slowdown Creates challenges to the interactive whiteboard market. The war disrupts supply chains and affects the availability of raw materials, potentially leading to price fluctuations and production delays. An economic slowdown results to decreased government and institutional spending, impacting IWB purchases. The long-term growth prospects for the market remain positive due to the underlying demand for interactive learning solutions.

Interactive Whiteboard Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY TYPE



EM Boards

IR Boards Interactive Ceramic Boards

BY TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK



Infrared

Resistive Membrane

Electromagnetic Pen

Capacitive Others

The Resistive touch segment held the largest market share in 2023, with holding more than 41% share. This dominance is due to the affordability and user-friendliness of resistive touch IWBs. They allow touch interaction using a stylus or finger and are simple to operate. The infrared segment is also projected to experience significant growth due to its affordability, durability, and multi-touch functionality, making it ideal for corporate training rooms and classrooms.

BY APPLICATION



Education

Healthcare

Retail

Corporate Others

The education sector dominates the market in terms of Application. Interactive whiteboards empower educators to create customized learning experiences using existing content. They facilitate real-time visual engagement, promote student participation, and offer flexible learning paces. The ability to provide personalized feedback and learning materials fosters student success, driving IWB adoption in educational institutions.

BY SCREEN SIZE



Less than 50 Inch

51 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch Greater than 90 Inch

Recent Developments

– In January 2023, Newline Interactive, a leading IWB solutions provider, partnered with Google's Education Partner Program. This collaboration equips educators with the tools and services required to conduct engaging remote, hybrid, and in-person learning sessions.

– In April 2024, educational technology manufacturer MAXHUB launched the MAXHUB E Series Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) in India. This series offers interactive features and cutting-edge display technology in various sizes, catering to diverse educational needs.

Regional Developments

– North America region Dominates the market Due to The widespread adoption of IWBs with various touch technologies in the US education, corporate, and government sectors Drive this dominance. The several major IWB manufacturers such as Cisco, Google, Egan Teamboard, Smart Technologies, and Qomo are headquartered in the US.

– The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is Driven by the presence of leading IWB manufacturers Such as Samsung and LG Display in the region. The government initiatives promoting interactive education and the growing adoption of student information systems and e-learning solutions are significant growth drivers. The increasing use of IWBs in universities, middle, and high schools across the region further bolsters the APAC market.

Key Takeaways for the Interactive Whiteboard Market



The interactive whiteboard market is growing due to the rising demand for engaging and interactive learning experiences.

The market is experiencing significant growth Driven by the increasing demand for interactive and engaging learning experiences in both education and corporate sectors.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with IWBs is revolutionizing the learning experience, making it adaptive, engaging, and user-friendly.

Resistive touch technology dominates due to affordability and ease of use, while the infrared segment is projected for high growth due to its multi-touch functionality and durability.

The education sector holds the largest market share as IWBs empower educators to create engaging and personalized learning experiences for students. North America leads due to widespread IWB adoption and the presence of major manufacturers.

