Workplace Transformation Market Driven By Adoption Of Digital Tools And Flexible Workspaces To Enhance Productivity

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)

Workplace Transformation Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Workplace Transformation Market size was valued at USD 22.91 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 84.49 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 17.73% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

The report delves into the factors shaping the future of the workplace transformation market. The market is witnessing the emergence of a diverse range of players catering to the evolving needs of businesses. Tech giants like IBM and Cisco offer cloud-based solutions and AI integration, while established consulting firms like Accenture provide strategic guidance on workplace redesign. Niche players like Progressive Infotech are also carving a space with specialized solutions like automation platforms for digital workspace management. This mix of established and innovative companies ensures a dynamic and competitive market poised for significant growth.

Get a Report Sample of Workplace Transformation Market @

Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

HCL Technologies Ltd

IBM Corporation

Infosys

Intel Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro Others

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-103518" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Workplace-Transformation-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Workplace Transformation Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Workplace-Transformation-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Workplace-Transformation-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Workplace-Transformation-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Workplace-Transformation-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation Analysis

A deep dive into the market reveals a segmented landscape based on enterprise size and end-use. Small Enterprises (SEs) prioritize cost-effective solutions for core functionalities, leading to a high adoption (35%) of cloud-based tools with flexible pricing models. Medium Enterprises (MEs) seek a balance between affordability and scalability, favoring integrated platforms (40%) offering communication, project management, and automation features. Large Enterprises (LEs), with complex needs, prefer on-premise or hybrid deployments with strong customization options (25%).

The end-use segmentation highlights diverse needs. The BFSI sector, driven by data security and compliance concerns, holds a significant share (20%) and seeks secure remote access and collaboration tools. Government agencies (15%) prioritize citizen service efficiency, necessitating citizen portals and digital workflows. The healthcare industry is embracing telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, while the IT & Telecom sector (12%) actively adopts workplace transformation solutions, focusing on cloud-based infrastructure and unified communication platforms.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Service:



Application Management

Asset Management

Desktop Virtualization

Enterprise Mobility & Telecom

Field Services

Service Desk

Unified Communication & Collaboration

Workplace Automation

Workplace Upgradation & Migration Others

On The Basis of Enterprise Size:



Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

On The Basis of End-use:



BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail Others

Geopolitical Events Present Challenges and Opportunities

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has a multifaceted impact on the market. The conflict has triggered cost volatility, with sanctions on Russia, a major supplier of raw materials for tech hardware, potentially leading to a 15-20% surge in component prices. This could squeeze profit margins for solution providers and result in temporary price hikes for services. Additionally, the war has displaced an estimated 100,000 skilled IT professionals, further tightened the global talent pool and potentially driving up recruitment costs by 10%.

However, the war has also presented an unforeseen growth catalyst. Businesses are more acutely aware of the need for operational resilience and agility in the face of global disruptions. This translates to a heightened demand for cloud-based solutions, secure collaboration tools, and automation technologies – all key components of workplace transformation. Analysts predict a surge in demand for these solutions by 5-7%, as companies prioritize building a more geographically distributed and disaster-proof work environment.

Regional Analysis

North America currently leads the market with a dominant position, holding a revenue share of around 34.3% as of 2023. This dominance can be attributed to factors like the widespread acceptance of emerging technologies like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and robust Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions. Within North America, the Enterprise Mobility and Telecom segment leads the pack, contributing a significant 18.3% share. This dominance reflects the increasing reliance on mobile devices for enhanced employee productivity and cost reduction. Major players like IBM, Cisco, and Microsoft capitalize on this trend, with IBM's revenue in the workplace transformation sector exceeding 10% in 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is another exciting prospect, showcasing the fastest growth rate due to factors like rapid urbanization, a growing young workforce, and government initiatives promoting digital transformation. Here, the demand for cloud-based solutions and automation is propelling growth, presenting lucrative opportunities for regional players.

Ask for a Discount @

Recent Developments

VMware (January 2024): Citrix are witnessing significant growth in their virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) offerings, allowing employees seamless access to work applications from any device. Additionally, the integration of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming how we work. AI-powered solutions are streamlining workflows, automating tasks, and facilitating data-driven decision making.

IKEA (April 2024) : are launching new product lines focused on creating eco-friendly and resource-efficient workspaces, aligning with the growing environmental consciousness of businesses. These developments paint a picture of a rapidly evolving Workplace Transformation Market, where innovation and adaptability are paramount for success.

Key Takeaways



The market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rise of the millennial workforce, government digitalization initiatives, and the increasing adoption of remote and hybrid work models.

A diverse range of players are emerging, catering to the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes and across various industries.

The market is segmented based on enterprise size and end-use, with each segment presenting unique opportunities.

The Russia-Ukraine war presents both challenges and opportunities, with potential disruptions in the supply chain balanced by an increased demand for resilience-building solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to favorable demographics and government support for digital transformation. Continuous innovation and the adoption of emerging technologies like AI and automation will be key drivers of future growth.

The Workplace Transformation Market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory. The rising prominence of remote and hybrid work models, coupled with the increasing adoption of emerging technologies like AI and automation, will continue to fuel market growth. Additionally, the growing focus on employee experience and workplace wellness is expected to drive demand for solutions that promote employee engagement and satisfaction.

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Application Management

Asset Management

Desktop Virtualization

Enterprise Mobility & Telecom

Field Services

Service Desk

Unified Communication & Collaboration

Workplace Automation

Workplace Upgradation & Migration Others



Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise



BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.