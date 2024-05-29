Iot MVNO Market Soars With 18.4% CAGR Throughout 2024 To 2031, Projected To Reach USD 10.18 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report indicates that the IoT MVNO Market Size was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 10.18 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Flexible Connectivity Solutions Drives Market Expansion

The burgeoning adoption of IoT devices across various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, is driving the demand for flexible connectivity solutions. Traditional mobile network operators (MNOs) often lack the agility and customization options required for these specialized applications. IoT MVNOs, on the other hand, offer tailored connectivity plans catering to the specific needs of diverse IoT deployments. Network virtualization technologies like SDN and NFV further empower MVNOs to reduce deployment costs, improve network agility, and offer innovative solutions like network slicing and edge computing.

Market Analysis

Network virtualization technologies like SDN and NFV are transforming the IoT MVNO landscape. These technologies enable MVNOs to deploy and manage their networks more cost-effectively. By virtualizing network functions, MVNOs can reduce reliance on expensive hardware and leverage software-based solutions for greater flexibility and scalability. This translates into a better customer experience with more customized and tailored connectivity solutions. Network virtualization allows MVNOs to create specialized offerings for specific industries or use cases, providing a perfect fit for customer needs.

Major The Key Players of IoT MVNO Market

KDDI, KORE Wireless, Sierra Wireless,Twilio, Asahi Net, Telit, BICS, Lycamobile, Wireless Logic, Truphone, and other players

Segmentation Analysis

Based on the operational model, the service operator segment is anticipated to hold the dominant market share and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This dominance stems from the greater control service operator MVNOs have over customer-facing elements. This control allows for seamless integration with their own services and systems. Service operator MVNOs manage all customer care processes, including CRM, customer support, self-care, and billing functionalities, offering a comprehensive service experience with flexible account lifecycle management, complex tariff bundles, and a wider range of voice, data, and SMS services.

On the subscriber side, the enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The rapid adoption of IoT devices and applications in enterprises across various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, is fueling this growth. The diverse nature of these deployments necessitates flexible connectivity solutions tailored to the specific needs of each device. IoT MVNOs offer the perfect solution with their customizable connectivity plans that cater to the unique requirements of enterprise IoT deployments.

Key Market Segments

By Operational Model



Full MVNO

Service Provider MVNO Reseller MVNO

By Subscribers



Business Consumer

By Enterprise



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By End-Use



Agriculture

Manufacturing

Logistics, Retail

Healthcare

Energy Others

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown

The IoT MVNO market has been impacted by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While the war has disrupted existing supply chains, it has also created new opportunities for IoT MVNOs. Companies are actively seeking ways to reduce their reliance on Russian and Ukrainian providers, leading to an increased demand for alternative solutions. This has resulted in a surge in demand for IoT MVNO services, particularly in areas like logistics and supply chain management. For instance, some IoT MVNO firms have reported a significant increase in sales following the outbreak of the conflict. However, the war has also disrupted operations for some MVNOs, particularly those with a presence in the affected region.

An economic slowdown can potentially dampen the growth of the IoT MVNO market. Reduced enterprise spending on new technologies and projects can negatively impact the demand for IoT solutions. However, the long-term benefits of IoT deployments, such as increased efficiency and cost savings, are likely to outweigh these short-term challenges.

Key Regional Developments: North America Takes the Lead

North America is expected to remain the dominant region in the IoT MVNO market throughout the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this dominance. The strong support for IoT initiatives from the US government has fostered a favorable environment for market growth. High levels of investment in IoT research and development have led to the creation of innovative technologies and solutions in the region. Additionally, North America boasts a mature telecommunications infrastructure, providing a solid foundation for the deployment of large-scale IoT solutions.

Future Growth

The future of the IoT MVNO market is bright. As the adoption of IoT devices continues to accelerate, the demand for flexible and efficient connectivity solutions will rise proportionally. Network virtualization technologies will play a pivotal role in empowering MVNOs to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Recent Developments

In May 2023: KORE Wireless recognized the digital transformation trend within retail and launched a new vertical offering specifically tailored to their needs. This solution leverages high-bandwidth 5G cellular connectivity through fixed wireless access (FWA) to provide high-speed internet access, traditionally available only through wired connections.

In March 2023: Aeris Communications' acquisition of Ericsson's IoT Accelerator (IoT-A) and Connected Vehicle Cloud (CVC) businesses signifies consolidation within the market. Aeris, now serving a broader range of industries, is well-positioned to offer comprehensive solutions to its vast customer base.

Key Takeaways



The report pinpoints the burgeoning demand for flexible connectivity solutions in enterprises, allowing businesses to capitalize on this trend by developing targeted offerings.

Understanding the transformative potential of SDN and NFV can help businesses optimize network deployments, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience with innovative solutions. The report equips businesses with a comprehensive understanding of the impact of geopolitical tensions and economic slowdowns, enabling them to develop robust strategies for market navigation.

