(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The global Compressed Air Filter And Dryer Market Size is growing with the significant growth, reaching an expected value of USD 8.85 billion by 2031. This expansion is driven by the Increasing demand for clean and efficient compressed air solutions in the oil & gas exploration and production sector. Compressed air serves as a Important power source for drilling equipment, aids in fluid lifting, controls downhole pressure, and operates valves in pipelines. As the industry ventures into new regions and explores unconventional resources, the need for reliable air treatment equipment becomes paramount. The commitment to reducing emissions and environmental impact necessitates the adoption of advanced filtration and drying technologies, further propelling market growth.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of Major Key Players:



Airfilter Engineering

Altec

Atlas Copco

Beko Technologies

Boge Kompressoren

Donaldson Company

Ingersoll Rand

Kaeser Kompressoren

Parker-Hannifin

Pentair

Precision Filtration Products

SPX Flow

Sullair

Sullivan-Palatek Van Air Systems

Growth Factors

The SNS Insider report reveals that the compressed air filter and dryer market size was USD 5.53 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period of 2024-2031, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.02%, with steady expansion. This growth can be attributed to several factors beyond the oil & gas sector. The burgeoning industrial landscape in developing nations is drive the demand for compressed air filtration and drying systems. As these industries establish themselves, the need for clean and contaminant-free compressed air becomes Important for various processes, including painting, packaging, and food & beverage production.

Opportunities and Challenges

The market presents a significant opportunity, there are also challenges to consider. One crucial aspect is the requirement for periodic maintenance of compressed air filters and dryers. Regular filter replacements, component checks, and system inspections are essential to maintain optimal performance and minimize energy consumption. Companies may prioritize air treatment equipment requiring less frequent maintenance, even if it means sacrificing slight performance advantages.

Recent Developments

May 2023, Atlas Copco acquired Maziak Compressor Services Ltd., a leading distributor of air compressors, nitrogen generators, and related services in the UK. This acquisition strengthens Atlas Copco's service offerings within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

January 2023, Donaldson Company Inc. introduced Managed Filtration Services, a comprehensive solution for industrial filtration customers. This service leverages smart technology to monitor equipment performance and ensure optimal efficiency.

January 2023, Donaldson Company Inc. also launched the Torit® Downflo® Ambient (DFA) weld fume extractor. This innovative solution provides effective weld fume extraction without requiring ductwork or hoods, addressing a significant challenge for fabrication facilities.

Enquiry Before Buy:

Segment Analysis

By Product, Compressed air dryers dominate the market share. They extract moisture from compressed air, safeguarding equipment and ensuring product quality in industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Additionally, they enhance process efficiency and contribute to energy savings.

By Industry, the food & beverage industry is Expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Compressed air plays a Important role in food storage, transport, packaging, and processing. The presence of moisture in compressed air can compromise food quality. Compressed air filters and dryers help address this concern by lowering the dew point of air and ensuring contaminant-free operation.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused fluctuations in raw material prices. This, in turn, can result to production delays and cost escalations for compressed air filter and dryer manufacturers. The war's impact can be amplified by the ongoing economic slowdown, potentially impacting overall market growth.

Regional Developments

North America is Dominates the market in terms of revenue, driven by the presence of established manufacturing facilities, technological advancements, and readily available raw materials. The government-sponsored industrialization initiatives are expected to Drive the production and utilization of compressed air dryers and filters in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to factors Such as China's rapid infrastructural development and expanding manufacturing activities across various sectors. Well-coordinated government policies are further accelerating this growth.

Key Takeaways



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global compressed air filter and dryer market, including market size, growth projections, and key drivers and restraints.

It provides valuable insights into market segmentation by product and industry, highlighting the dominant segments and the factors contributing to their leadership.

The report analyzes the impact of recent trends, such as technological advancements and global disruptions, on the market's growth trajectory.

The report pinpoints the rising demand for clean compressed air in oil & gas exploration and the burgeoning industrial landscape in developing nations as the primary growth drivers. The study offers insights into regional market trends, with North America currently leading due to established infrastructure and Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.





Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)