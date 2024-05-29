Downstream Processing Market Size, Trends, Growth Outlook And Forecast 2024-2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Downstream Processing Market , valued at USD 35.89 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 109.78 Billion by 2031. This signifies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

List of Downstream Processing Companies Profiled in Report:



3M Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Corning Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Dover Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Ferner PLC

GE Healthcare

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck KGaA

Repligen

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Impacted the Market

The urgent need for vaccines and therapeutics led to a rise in downstream processing techniques for their development. Several collaborations like the one between Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter in March 2022, aimed at providing effective solutions for biopharmaceuticals, further exemplify this trend. Additionally, the increasing R&D activities for advanced bioprocess technologies and the growing number of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) offering downstream processing services are driving market growth.

Rising R&D Spending in Pharma Boosts Downstream Processing Market for Biopharmaceuticals

Rising pharmaceutical spending on research and development signifies a positive outlook for the downstream processing market. As per the Congressional Budget Office, pharmaceutical industries globally invested nearly USD 200 billion in R&D in 2020 compared to USD 83 million in 2019. This increased investment fosters innovation in bioprocess technologies, leading to the adoption of advanced downstream processing systems. Furthermore, downstream processing offers advantages like high efficiency, reduced costs, and dominance of efficient techniques like chromatography and membrane filtration, further propelling market growth. The rising utilization of filters in viral inactivation, as evidenced by the final steps in antibody processing involving virus filtration and ultrafiltration, also contributes to market expansion.

In June 2022, Merck collaborated with Agilent Technologies to bridge the gap in process analytical technologies for downstream processing.

In February 2022, Sartorius Stedim Biotech acquired Novasep's chromatography division, expanding its portfolio for biomolecules and continuous biomanufacturing.

Segment Analysis

Products Insights: Chromatography Systems dominated the market with a 43% revenue share in 2023. Continuous advancements in these systems, exemplified by Thermo Fisher Scientific's launch of the HyPeak chromatography system in 2021, are a key growth factor.

Technique Insights: Purification by Chromatography held the largest revenue share (42% in 2023). The growing adoption of single-use chromatography and filtration systems is a significant contributor, evident by acquisitions like Repligen's purchase of BioFlex Solutions in 2021.

Application Insights: Antibiotic production dominated the market with a 34% share in 2023 due to the wide applications of antibiotics and the rising need for their development to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.







Regional Developments

North America, with a 35% share in 2023, leads the market due to government support for bioprocess technologies, rising medical expenditure, and a developed healthcare infrastructure. The region also witnesses major collaborations with healthcare giants investing heavily in biopharmaceutical and vaccine R&D.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate owing to rising investments in biotechnology and the presence of a large population base driving the need for advanced medical facilities. China, with its booming biopharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for medicines and vaccines, dominates the Asia Pacific market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Downstream Processing Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)

Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model

Chapter 7 PEST Analysis

Chapter 8 Downstream Processing Market Segmentation, By Technique



Purification

Solid-liquid Separation Clarification/Concentration

Chapter 9 Downstream Processing Market Segmentation, By Product



Chromatography Columns and Resins

Filters

Membrane Adsorbers Single-use Products

Chapter 10 Downstream Processing Market Segmentation, By Application



Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Insulin Production

Immunoglobulin Production Erythropoietin Production

Chapter 11 Downstream Processing Market Segmentation, By End User



Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Chapter 12 Regional Analysis

Chapter 13 Company profile

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15 Use Case and Best Practices

Chapter 16 Conclusion

Continued...

