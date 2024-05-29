Laser Processing Market To Reach USD 13.38 Billion By 2031 Driven By Booming Medical And Manufacturing Applications

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The global Laser Processing Market Size is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing usage of lasers in medical devices and surgery applications. This trend is expected to continue, with the market reaching a projected value of USD 13.38 billion by 2031 according to the SNS Insider report. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Market Growth Driven by Diverse Applications and Technological Advancements

The laser processing market is Growing due to the versatility of this technology across various industries. From welding and cutting to marking, drilling, and engraving, lasers offer a multitude of advantages over traditional methods. These advantages include superior precision, minimal heat-affected zones, and faster processing speeds, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. Additionally, government regulations mandating the use of lasers for product marking and engraving are further propelling market growth.

The demand for high-power lasers with enhanced beam quality is a key driver for advancements in this field. Disk lasers, for instance, address thermal lensing issues, providing superior beam quality and processing capabilities at high power levels. This technology is particularly beneficial in sectors such as oil and gas exploration, where it can replace traditional drilling methods and make previously uneconomical reserves accessible. Furthermore, the medical field is witnessing a surge in laser adoption due to faster healing times, smaller incisions, and reduced patient discomfort associated with laser procedures. Advancements in edge quality and cutting rates are anticipated to unlock further market opportunities globally.

Top Companies Featured in Laser Processing Market Report:

– Bystronic Laser

– Epilog Laser

– Newport Corporation

– LaserStar Technologies

– Jenoptik Lase

– Amand

– Coherent

– IPG Photonics Corporation

– Prima Industries

– The Needham Group

Recent Developments



In January 2024, Coherent introduced the OBIS 640 XT, a red laser module that complements their existing portfolio. This advancement empowers high-performance Single Rod Module (SRM) systems.

Novanta Inc.'s acquisition of Motion Solutions in the same month holds immense potential for the development of innovative intelligent subsystems. IPG Photonics' collaboration with Miller Electronics Mfg. LLC in November 2023 signifies a commitment to quality and innovation in handheld welding technology.

Laser Processing Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY PRODUCT



Gas Lasers

Liquid Lasers

Solid Lasers Others

BY TYPE



Moving beam

Fixed beam Hybrid beam

The hybrid beam segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Hybrid beam systems combine laser technology with complementary methods like milling or waterjet cutting, leveraging the strengths of each technique for enhanced processing efficiency and flexibility. This approach offers advantages over traditional moving beam systems due to its constant beam delivery path and simpler design.

BY END-USER INDUSTRY



Microelectronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Machine Tools

Micromachining

Medical & Life Sciences

Architecture Others

The machine tools segment holds the dominant position in 2023, capturing more than 25% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of lasers in various industrial applications such as cutting, welding, drilling, and engraving. The surging demand in microelectronics and the medical sector further fuels growth in this segment. welding plays a Important role in medical device production, particularly for pacemakers, implantable devices, and surgical tools, where ultra-fine wires and sterile surfaces are essential.

BY CONFIGURATION



Laser Cutting and Engraving Configuration Laser Processing Configuration

BY APPLICATION



Cutting

Welding

Microprocessing

Drilling

Marking & Engraving

Additive manufacturing Others

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and impacted the availability of raw materials, posing challenges for the laser processing market. Geopolitical tensions and potential economic sanctions can further exacerbate these issues. However, the long-term outlook remains positive, with the potential for increased demand from sectors like medical device manufacturing and aerospace, which prioritize precision and efficiency. The Economic slowdown Reduced consumer spending and business investments can Result to decline in demand for laser-processed products. The market's inherent advantages, such as cost savings through increased productivity and reduced waste, can prove attractive during economic downturns, potentially mitigating the slowdown's impact.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region, encompassing China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, reigns dominate the market with the largest market for laser processing. The Japan and India are experiencing rapid economic growth. The region's high population density, increasing investments in technological R&D, and a growing manufacturing and electronics sector are anticipated to Drive further market expansion. The presence of key industry players and the region's status as a manufacturing hub further solidify its dominance. North America is another region poised for significant growth due to the increasing preference for laser processing's superior precision, dimensional stability, minimal heat-affected zones, and thin cut kerfs.

Key Takeaways



The increasing use of lasers in medical devices and surgery, integrates with their widespread adoption in manufacturing processes Such as cutting, welding, and drilling, are driving significant market growth.

Advancements such as high-power lasers with improved beam quality and hybrid beam systems that combine laser technology with other methods are creating new possibilities and propelling market expansion across diverse sectors. The Asia Pacific region, with its rapid economic growth, high population density, and thriving manufacturing sector, is expected to remain the largest market for laser processing. North America also presents significant growth potential due to the increasing preference for laser processing's superior capabilities.

