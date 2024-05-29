Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Expands As Educational And Healthcare Sectors Seek Tools For Cognitive Development

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report Scope and Overview
The recently released SNS Insider report reveals that the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market , valued at USD 5.17 billion in 2023, is poised for remarkable growth, reaching USD 33.72 billion by 2031. With a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% forecasted over the period from 2023 to 2030, the market is witnessing unprecedented demand for cognitive assessment and training solutions.
The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is poised for significant growth, driven by a convergence of factors including rising awareness of mental health, technological advancements, aging populations, and lifestyle-related cognitive challenges. With the integration of Artificial Intelligence, Neuroscience, and Psychology, cognitive assessment solutions are becoming increasingly sophisticated and effective in addressing neurological concerns.
Get a Report Sample of Cognitive Assessment and Training Market @
Major Players Studied in this Report are:
BrainWare Pearson Philips Cambridge Cognition Cogstate Quest Diagnostic Signant Health VeraSci BrainCheck MeritTrac Berke Neurotrack imPACT Applications Aural Analytics Other Players
Market Report Scope
Automation's robust integration into healthcare operations and cognitive assessment and training to elevate physiological service standards post-consultation with physiologists is anticipated to be a significant driver for market growth. The surge in the elderly population in regions like South Korea and Japan, coupled with increased healthcare expenditure, provides new opportunities for the cognitive assessment and training market. These solutions not only reduce the risk of dementia but also act as protective countermeasures and remedies for various neurological disorders.
Cognitive Assessment and Training utilize Artificial Intelligence, Neuroscience, and Psychology for dynamic reorganization of higher cerebral functions, offering solutions to challenging problems related to neurological disorders. The theory of brain plasticity, also known as cortical remapping and neuroplasticity, is expected to drive substantial growth in the cognitive assessment and training market.
-p decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-103585" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Cognitive-Assessment-and-Training-Market-1024x535.jpg" alt="Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report" width="640" height="334" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Cognitive-Assessment-and-Training-Market-1024x535.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Cognitive-Assessment-and-Training-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Cognitive-Assessment-and-Training-Market-768x401.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Cognitive-Assessment-and-Training-Market.jpg 1366w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />
Market Analysis
The global shift toward electronic data collection is witnessing a surge in using smartphones and tablets for Clinician-Reported Outcome (ClinRO) measures. The adoption of mobile technologies in cognitive assessment and clinical research for patient recruitment, data collection, symptom monitoring, and health management has gained momentum, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for mobile applications and IT systems in healthcare organizations is growing, driven by the need for better mental treatment, improved patient compliance, safety, and satisfaction.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Component
By Assessment Type
Hosted Assessment Biometric Assessment Pen & Paper Based Assessment
By Application
Clinical Trials Classroom Learning Brain Training Corporate Learning Research Others
By Industry Vertical
BFSI Retail IT and Telecom Education Healthcare Others
Growth Factors Driving the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market
The global emphasis on mental health awareness is a significant driver for the cognitive assessment and training market. With increasing acknowledgment of the importance of mental well-being, individuals and organizations are turning to cognitive assessment solutions to enhance cognitive abilities and address neurological concerns. Continuous advancements in technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Neuroscience, and Psychology, are driving innovation in cognitive assessment and training solutions. Integration of these technologies enables the development of more sophisticated and effective tools for evaluating and enhancing cognitive functions. The increasing population of elderly individuals, particularly in regions like South Korea and Japan, has led to a higher prevalence of neurological disorders. Cognitive assessment and training solutions are recognized as crucial tools in mitigating the risks associated with disorders such as Dementia, driving their adoption across healthcare settings.
Regional Development
North America is predicted to have the largest market size in the worldwide cognitive assessment and training market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to witness the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The adoption of cognitive evaluation and training solutions is fueled by growing awareness of mental health and cognitive abilities in nations such as China, India, and Japan. The rising need for cognitive assessment and training solutions in key sectors like healthcare, life sciences, education, and business is expected to increase with technological improvements and digitalization in these regions.
Ask for a Discount @
Key Takeaways
The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is on a trajectory of exceptional growth, driven by technological advancements and a heightened focus on mental health. Cognitive training applications, leveraging AI and machine learning, are anticipated to be a significant market driver. The healthcare sector is expected to dominate the industry vertical segment, focusing on neurological disorders and psychiatric conditions.
Recent Developments
In June 2020: ERT acquired APDM Wearable Technologies to enhance endpoint measurement in clinical trials, generating higher-fidelity and powerful data.
In May 2020: Total Brain partnered with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education (CARE) to offer neuroscience-based mental health and wellness assessment tools for positive youth development.
Table of Contents- Major Key Points Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics
Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Impact Analysis
Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies Value Chain Analysis Porter's 5 Forces Model PEST Analysis Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation, By Component Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation, By Assessment Type
Hosted Assessment Biometric Assessment Pen & Paper Based Assessment Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation, By Application
Clinical Trials Classroom Learning Brain Training Corporate Learning Research Others Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical
BFSI Retail IT and Telecom Education Healthcare Others Regional Analysis
Introduction North America Europe Asia-Pacific The Middle East & Africa Latin America Company Profile Competitive Landscape
Competitive Benchmarking Market Share Analysis Recent Developments USE Cases and Best Practices Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
MENAFN29052024005025011514ID1108271418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.