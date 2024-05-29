Diesel Engines Market To Reach USD 89.94 Billion By 2031 Driven By Urbanization And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Diesel Engines Market Size is estimated value of USD 89.94 Billion by 2031. This expansion is driven by the rapid urbanization occurring in developing countries and continuous advancements in diesel engine technology. Urbanization necessitates the development of robust infrastructure, including power grids and transportation networks. Diesel engines play a Important role in powering construction equipment and serving as a reliable source of backup power generation, ensuring smooth operations in these industries. The advancements in diesel engine technology are Improving their efficiency, fuel economy, and emission profiles, making them more attractive options for various applications.

Download Sample Copy of Report:



Some of Major Key Players in this Report:

AGCO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Deere & Company

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive System Private Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

MAN SE

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Cummins, Inc

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Caterpillar

Market Challenges

The SNS Insider report projects the Diesel Engines Market Size to reach USD 89.94 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period. While the market exhibits promising growth potential, there are some challenges to consider. The high cost of diesel fuel compared to alternative energy sources such as gasoline can be a concern, particularly for extended operations. Regular maintenance and servicing further add to the total operating and maintenance costs of diesel engines. The stringent environmental regulations regarding emissions can limit the adoption of diesel engines in certain regions.

Enquiry Before Buy:

Segment Analysis

The Diesel Engines Market can be segmented by speed and end-user. By speed, medium-speed engines are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. Their ability to operate on lower-grade fuels makes them ideal for powering smaller ships and generating electricity. In terms of end-user applications, the power generation segment is expected to dominate the market. Diesel engines serve as a reliable source of emergency backup power, prime power for continuous operations, and peak shaving solutions across various industries. The growing demand for uninterrupted power supply to support manufacturing and processing activities is a key driver for this segment.

Recent Developments

June 2023, General Motors announced the relocation of Duramax diesel engine production from Moraine, Ohio, to Brookville, Ohio.

March 2023, Caterpillar Inc. launched the CAT C13D diesel engine, designed for off-highway equipment, offering increased power density and improved fuel efficiency.

November 2022, Mitsubishi introduced a Tier 4 compliant, 1260 horsepower marine diesel engine in Seattle.

June 2022, WinGD collaborated with Hyundai Heavy Industries' Engine Machinery Division (EMD) to deliver the first WinGD engine capable of running on ammonia, a significant step towards decarbonization in the shipping industry.

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability and cost of raw materials used in diesel engine production. The war has result to an increase in fuel prices, impacting the operating costs of diesel engines. This factor can potentially hinder market growth in the short term. An economic slowdown can also reduce the demand for diesel engines. Reduced industrial activity and infrastructure development projects can result to a decrease in the need for construction equipment and backup power generation, impacting the sales of diesel engines.

Asia Pacific Region growing with Significant Growth rate

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the fastest growth in the Diesel Engines Market between 2024 and 2031. This growth is attributed to the region's Increasing maritime industry, characterized by an increasing number of boats, ships, and vessels. The ongoing territorial disputes in the region are expected to Drive the demand for small marine engines in the defence sector.

Key Takeaways



Urbanization and technological advancements are the primary drivers of growth in the Diesel Engines Market.

The market faces challenges such as high fuel costs, stringent emission regulations, and competition from alternative energy sources.

Medium-speed engines and the power generation segment are expected to dominate the market.

Global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown can have a negative impact on market growth. The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth due to its thriving maritime industry and defence sector.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.





Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)