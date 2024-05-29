Automotive Garage Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach USD 9.17 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Focus On Preventive Maintenance

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Automotive Garage Equipment Market is poised for a significant expansion, growing from USD 6.45 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 9.17 billion by 2031, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2024 to 2031.

A confluence of factors, including a booming used car market in developing nations, stricter emission regulations, and the surge in electric vehicles, is propelling the Automotive Garage Equipment Market towards steady growth. This growth will be further fueled by advancements in diagnostic tools, allowing for cloud-based remote monitoring and preventive maintenance, creating a lucrative opportunity for innovative manufacturers.

Download Free Sample Report of Automotive Garage Equipment Market @

Top Key Players of Market



Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd (India)

Istobal S.A. (US)

Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co. Ltd (China)

Boston Garage Equipment Ltd (UK)

Arex Test Systems B.V. (Netherlands)

Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Lp (US)

Vehicle Service Group (US)

Gray Manufacturing Company Inc. (US) MAHA Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Recent Developments: Shaping the Future

In September 2023, Google Cloud and Continental announced a strategic partnership to develop innovative and future-oriented digital solutions for the automotive industry. This collaboration leverages Continental's expertise with Google's data and AI technologies.

In January 2023, Delphi Technologies launched its“Masters of Motion” hub, a dedicated online platform offering support and resources for independent garage technicians. This initiative highlights the growing focus on technician training and development within the industry.

Market Analysis: A Symphony of Growth Factors

Upgrading Existing Garages: Existing repair shops and independent garages are undergoing a wave of modernization, investing in advanced equipment to cater to the evolving automotive landscape. This trend is particularly prominent in emerging economies like India and Brazil, fueled by rising vehicle sales.

Surging Electric Vehicle Sales: Electric vehicle sales are soaring globally, driven by falling costs, advancing technology, and government incentives. This necessitates a parallel growth in specialized service equipment to cater to the unique maintenance needs of EVs.

Focus on Fuel Efficiency: As automakers prioritize fuel-efficient vehicles, the demand for sophisticated diagnostic and repair equipment tailored to these engines will rise.

Commercial Vehicle Maintenance: Growing fleets of commercial vehicles are driving the demand for specialized equipment, such as advanced wheel aligners, to optimize performance and fuel efficiency.

Want Detailed Insight on this Research, Drop your Enquiry Here @

Market Segment Analysis

By Application:



Body Shop Equipment

Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

Emission Equipment

Lifting Equipment

Washing Equipment

Wheel & Tire Equipment Others

By Function Type:



Electrical Mechanical

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars Hold the Highest Market Share

Passenger cars remain the most popular vehicle segment, driven by factors like stylish design, compact size, and fuel efficiency. Their dominance translates into a high demand for garage equipment for maintenance tasks such as brake repair, oil changes, tire rotations, and engine diagnostics.

Electric Vehicles: Fastest Growing Segment

Electric vehicle sales are experiencing exponential growth, fueled by declining costs, technological advancements, and government support. This burgeoning segment presents a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers specializing in service equipment for EVs.

Want Detailed Insight on this Research, Drop your Enquiry Here @

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War: A Cause for Concern

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a noticeable impact on the automotive garage equipment market, although analysts estimate the decline to be under 5%. Disruptions are evident, particularly in the shortage of crucial raw materials like neon and palladium, sourced from the region. This has resulted in a 10-15% rise in production costs, squeezing manufacturer margins. Additionally, chip shortages have led to reduced car production, potentially dampening the demand for new garage equipment. However, there could be a compensatory rise in repairs for older vehicles as consumers postpone purchasing new cars.

Economic Downturn

An economic downturn presents challenges and opportunities for the automotive garage equipment market. New car sales typically decline by 10-20% during economic downturns, leading to a decrease in demand for equipment used specifically for servicing new vehicles.

Cash-strapped consumers tend to hold onto their existing vehicles for longer, leading to a potential 5% increase in demand for replacement parts and general upkeep. This presents an opportunity for workshops to invest in diagnostic tools and service equipment to cater to the influx of older vehicles.

The initial drop in new equipment purchases might lead to a temporary stall in overall market growth. Manufacturers can navigate this challenge by offering attractive financing options and prioritizing cost-effective equipment lines to appeal to budget-conscious repair shops.

Key Regional Development: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market Dominance

Asia-Pacific is witnessing a significant rise in sales of new and used cars and commercial vehicles, particularly in China and India. This burgeoning automotive sector fuels the demand for a robust garage equipment infrastructure. Several automakers in the region are heavily invested in developing electric and digital technologies for autonomous, hybrid, and electric vehicles. This focus on future mobility solutions will positively impact the demand for specialized garage equipment.

The concept of preventive maintenance is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, with consumers prioritizing regular vehicle upkeep. This trend necessitates advanced diagnostic tools and service equipment in workshops, propelling market growth. With the increasing complexity of modern vehicles, workshops across Asia-Pacific are actively upgrading their equipment to stay compliant and cater to the evolving needs of these vehicles. This trend is further amplified by the entry of new players in the market offering innovative equipment solutions.

Key Takeaways



The burgeoning used car market and rising vehicle sales in developing economies present significant growth opportunities

The integration of diagnostic tools with cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring and preventive maintenance is shaping the future of the industry.

Specialized service equipment for EVs is a promising niche segment with immense potential.

Collaborations between manufacturers and service providers will be crucial for innovation and market expansion. Increased focus on repair and maintenance during economic downturns can be capitalized upon with strategic offerings

Buy Now This Complete Research Report at Discounted Price @

Our Related Report

Electric Cargo Bikes Market

Automotive Brake Fluid Market

Cable Cars and Ropeways Market

Autonomous Cars Market