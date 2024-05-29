Sulfur Bentonite Market Set To Reach USD 183.37 Million By 2031, Fueled By Surging Demand For Sulfur-Rich Fertilizers And Growing Oilseed Production

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Sulfur Bentonite Market size was valued at USD 116.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 183.37 million by 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% throughout the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Sulfur Bentonite

The sulfur bentonite market's upward momentum is attributed to several converging factors. Primarily, the escalating demand for sulfur in the chemical industry, coupled with the increasing commercialization of sulfur-containing fertilizers and the burgeoning production of oilseeds, is driving the market's growth. Additionally, the escalating deficiency of sulfur in soil and the subsequent surge in demand for sulfur-rich fertilizers in crop cultivation is playing a pivotal role in propelling the market forward.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Tiger Sul

Deepak Fertilizers

H Sulphur Corp

Devco Australia

Coogee Chemicals

National Fertilizer Limited

NTCS Group

Galaxy Sulfur

Chung Kwang Coromandel International

Market Analysis

The market's strengths lie in its essential role in enhancing crop yields and soil health, while its weaknesses include the high product costs and the presence of substitutes. However, the market is ripe with opportunities, including government initiatives promoting sulfur-based fertilizers and technological advancements in sulfur bentonite production. The threats primarily stem from the entry barriers for new players and the potential fluctuations in raw material prices.

Recent Developments



In 2023, Tiger Sul partnered with HGS BioScience to introduce Tiger® Humi[K]



4%, a granular product combining carbon and sulfur bentonite, aiming to improve soil health and crop yields. The Mosaic Company collaborated with the University of Adelaide to research and develop enhanced fertilizer efficiency solutions, including potential applications for sulfur bentonite.

Segment Analysis

The oilseeds application segment commands the largest market share, accounting for approximately 43.9% in 2023.

This dominance stems from the increasing global demand for oilseed crops and the critical role sulfur bentonite plays in addressing sulfur deficiencies in these crops. Sulfur bentonite's ability to enhance nutrient uptake and improve soil fertility makes it an indispensable tool for oilseed farmers.

By Type



Sulphur-85%

Sulphur-90% Others

By Application



Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Crops

Oilseeds Others

Impact of the Global Event

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, including those related to sulfur and other raw materials essential for sulfur bentonite production. This disruption has led to price volatility and supply constraints, posing challenges to the sulfur bentonite market.

Similarly, the global economic slowdown has impacted agricultural spending and investments, potentially slowing down the adoption of sulfur bentonite fertilizers. However, the long-term growth prospects of the market remain robust, driven by the essential role of sulfur in agriculture and the increasing awareness of its benefits among farmers.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the sulfur bentonite market, accounting for a substantial revenue share of 35.4% in 2023.

This is attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of sulfur-based fertilizers. China and India are major players in the region, boasting the presence of global manufacturers like Coromandel International Limited, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, and National Fertilizers Limited. The region also imports significant quantities of sulfur bentonite from North America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Takeaways



The sulfur bentonite market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for sulfur-rich fertilizers, particularly in oilseed cultivation.

The market presents a plethora of opportunities, including government initiatives, technological advancements, and the expanding adoption of sulfur bentonite mixing solutions.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, with China and India being the major consumers.

The Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown have posed challenges to the market, but the long-term growth prospects remain robust. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its segments, applications, regional landscapes, and key growth drivers.

