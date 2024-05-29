Ukraine experiences major surge in cereal exports amid optimistic harvest forecasts

(MENAFN) Ukraine's grain exports have experienced a notable rise, reaching five million tons this month compared to three million tons in May of the previous year. According to data released on Wednesday by the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture, the total grain exports since the beginning of the marketing season in July 2023 have accumulated to 46.4 million tons by May 29. This marks an increase from the 44.9 million tons exported during the same period in the prior season. The export figures comprise 17.2 million tons of wheat, 26.2 million tons of corn, and approximately 2.4 million tons of barley.



Typically, about 95 percent of Ukraine's grain exports are shipped through its Black Sea ports, a critical route for the country's agricultural trade. Looking ahead, the Ukrainian government anticipates a substantial harvest of 81.3 million tons of grains and oilseeds for the current season, with an estimated exportable surplus of around 50 million tons for the 2023-2024 period. However, the Ministry of Agriculture has indicated that the total yield of grains and oilseeds could potentially decrease to 74 million tons in 2024, with grains accounting for 52.4 million tons of this total. In a slightly more conservative estimate, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy projects the combined grain and oilseed crop for 2024 to be around 73 million tons.



These projections and current export data reflect Ukraine's significant role in the global grain market and highlight the potential fluctuations in agricultural output due to varying conditions. The optimistic export surplus for the upcoming season underscores the country's capacity to sustain its position as a major grain supplier despite the anticipated decline in total yield next year.

