A Daughter's Dowry: Parents' Sacrifices And Unfulfilled Wishes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The things parents are deprived of throughout their lives are often the same things they give their daughters in dowry. This simple word, dowry, conceals the sacrifices of aging parents who spend their lives providing for their children.

When a daughter gets married, she is given everything she might need as dowry. This includes items that the parents themselves have lived without for years.

Shazia from the neighborhood shares that her family belongs to the middle class. As she grew older, she helped her mother with household chores. She often wished for a washing machine and dryer, similar to what her aunt and uncle had. She would say, "Mom, you should also buy a dryer. Their washed clothes dry so quickly."

Every middle-class daughter, like Shazia, wonders why their home lacks certain conveniences found in other households. They often suggest improvements and wish for better appliances.

Shazia also wanted a freezer instead of a fridge, a dryer with a washing machine, and an oven to heat food. She recalls her mother laughing and saying, "Honey, when I have money, I'll buy all these things." Years passed, but none of these comforts came into their home.

Parents always give hope to their children, urging them to be patient and grateful, promising their wishes will come true. Time passes, and these hopes are often fulfilled in unexpected ways.

Shazia recounts that on her wedding day, her mother gave her everything she had wished for since childhood. Whether rich or poor, parents ensure their daughters have everything in their dowry, even if these items were never in their homes. They tire themselves out to provide these comforts for their daughters.

Shazia's mother kept her promise: "Daughter, when you get married, you will get these things and then you will use them." True to her word, Shazia received all the items she had longed for. But now, her mother is no longer with her, only her memories remain. Every time Shazia uses her dowry items, she recalls her mother's words and realizes their significance. Now, she longs for her mother more than any material possessions, a wish that can never be fulfilled.