Protest Erupts In Shivah Against Attack On Girls' School In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Shivah, students from various schools voiced their outrage over a recent attack on a private girls' school in North Waziristan, sparking a wave of protests.

A multitude of girls and their parents took to the streets on Friday, raising their voices in solidarity against the heinous act. The girls brandished banners adorned with slogans advocating for the importance of female education, its advancement, and safeguarding girls' educational institutions.

Just two days prior, unidentified assailants targeted a private girls' school in the Shivah Tehsil of North Waziristan, unleashing destruction upon the educational facility.

According to the school's watchman, the assailants completely demolished two rooms of the school during the attack. He further disclosed that they were subjected to brutal torture before being released. Notably, the targeted school served as the sole private educational institution for girls in the region.

This recent incident echoes a disturbing trend of violence against girls' education in the region. Last year, in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan, two girls' schools fell victim to similar attacks perpetrated by unknown individuals.