Neglect Plagues Government Primary School In Sra Shagha, Bara Akakhel

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Sra Shagha, Bara Akakhel, Khyber district, the Government Primary School Khair Jan Kaly stands as the sole educational institution, yet it suffers from a dearth of educational activities and lacks basic facilities. Some teachers have resorted to hiring private, untrained educators at meager wages, resulting in a slowdown of educational progress within the school.

Residents of Sra Shagha, a village comprising over 150 families, lament the drastic decline in student enrollment. Previously, the school boasted an attendance of 500 to 600 children, but apathy from the headmaster and staff has led to a significant decrease, with current enrollment hovering around 100 to 150 students.

Despite formal appeals to the Khyber Education Department, no action has been taken. While four teachers are officially employed at the school, persistent absenteeism casts a shadow over the children's future, raising concerns about their susceptibility to negative influences.

Parents voice grave concerns over the hiring of private, untrained teachers at inadequate wages, jeopardizing their children's prospects. Moreover, the absence of basic amenities such as drinking water and restroom facilities compounds the challenges faced by students. Should the government and education department fail to address these issues promptly, villagers warn of potential protests in the future.