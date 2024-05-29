Teachers' Protest Shuts Down Schools In North Waziristan Over Misconduct Allegations

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In North Waziristan, all government and private schools remain closed for the second consecutive day as teachers protest against the district administration. The shutdown follows incidents during the recent matric examinations, where teachers on examination duty were reportedly mistreated by district officials.

The teachers, rallying under the slogan "Honor the teacher!" have vowed to continue their protest until the district administration issues an apology and assures that such incidents will not recur.

Zahid Dawar, a teacher from Miranshah village, defended the protest, stating, "This protest is completely justified." He cited an incident where Ghani Rehman, the Tehsildar of Mir Ali, allegedly abused and even jailed some teachers on duty. He also noted previous instances of teacher humiliation during elections.

Anwar Kamal, a shopkeeper from Darpa Khel village, expressed concern about the impact on students, saying, "The precious time of our children is being wasted. The district administration should negotiate with these teachers and resolve this matter amicably."

The teachers have declared that unless the district administration apologizes, all government and private schools in North Waziristan will remain closed for a week. Schools that defy the closure will face fines.

On the other hand, Tehsildar Mir Ali Ghani Rehman released a video message on social media, claiming he caught the teachers red-handed passing copies to students during the exams.