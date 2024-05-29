Rebuilt Girls' School Reopens In North Waziristan After Bomb Blast

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A girls' school in North Waziristan's Tehsil Shiva, which was destroyed in a bomb blast last week, has reopened. Unknown assailants had targeted the private girls' school, causing extensive damage.



However, following the special orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the school was repaired and restored within a week.

Federal Deputy Secretary of Education Riaz Khan officially reopened the school in an inauguration ceremony. The quick reconstruction included repairing five classrooms and providing 120 chairs and 20 tablets for the students.

Also Read: Inflation Drops Slightly but Remains a Major Burden on Pakistanis

The reopening of the school was met with immense gratitude from the students, staff, and local community. The school staff thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his swift intervention and support in repairing the school.



The students also paid tribute to the Prime Minister for enabling them to resume their education without significant delay.

During the inauguration, Deputy Secretary of Education Riaz Khan expressed his joy at seeing the girls back in their classrooms. He reassured the community that the government would continue to support the school and ensure it had the necessary resources to provide quality education.



The prompt restoration of the school has been seen as a significant step towards promoting education and resilience in the region, especially in the face of such violent setbacks.