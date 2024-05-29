Elders Of Central Kurram Demand College Establishment In Manato

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The elders of Central Kurram are calling for the establishment of a college in Manato, a region within Central Kurram, citing the significant challenges students face due to the lack of educational facilities.

During a media interaction, community leaders including Noormat Khan, Mazeed Khan, Qaibat Khan, and Nawab Khan highlighted the plight of local students. They pointed out that without a college in Manato, students are either deprived of further education or forced to travel to distant colleges, which is particularly difficult for those from low-income families.

The elders have appealed to MNA Engineer Hameed Hussain, MPA Riaz Shaheen, the Deputy Commissioner, Corps Commander Peshawar, and other relevant authorities to address this issue urgently.

Manato is situated in a hilly region, 26 km from Tehsil headquarters Sadda. The area lacks 3G/4G and internet connectivity, further isolating students from educational opportunities. Residents from neighboring villages such as Marghan, Marghan Dara, Mandan, Zwaki, Mela, Khatak Mela, Bagh, and Gwaki travel to Manato for education. Most students come from lower-class families whose parents are engaged in agriculture, woodcutting, and labor in major cities.

In 2017, the Government of Pakistan, with the support of the Pakistan Army, established the building of GHSS Manato. However, this building has not yet been handed over to the Education Department. The Frontier Corps has temporarily set up a primary school for girls in the GHSS Manato building, which the elders are now demanding to be made permanent.

The community's plea underscores the urgent need for improved educational infrastructure to ensure that students in Central Kurram have access to the education they deserve.