Health Minister Distributes Glucantime Injections To Combat Leishmania Outbreak

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Health Minister handed over the first batch of Glucantime injections for the treatment of Leishmania to the District Health Officers (DHOs) of Khyber and Mohmand districts. Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah emphasized the necessity of timely measures to prevent the epidemic.

He mentioned that Glucantime injections have been provided with the support of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and marketed by UNICEF specifically for treating Leishmania.

Also Read: Protecting Yourself from Digital Fraud in Pakistan



According to the Health Minister, the next batch of injections is expected to arrive in two weeks. These Glucantime injections will be distributed to other districts in the province, including the southern regions, within this timeframe.

Shah warned that without prompt action, the epidemic could escalate. He announced a joint campaign with the Livestock Department to combat Leishmania.

It is important to note that a recent news report on TNN highlighted that the number of children infected with Leishmania in Landi Kotal, one of the three tehsils in Khyber district, has exceeded 500. Despite this, not a single patient at the district headquarters hospital has received an injection in the last eight months.