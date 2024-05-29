The Double Threat Of Soaring Medicine Costs And Fake Drugs

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The rising cost of medicines has placed proper treatment beyond the reach of the poor. Compounding this issue, the business of manufacturing and selling fake medicines is flourishing across the country. Reports frequently surface in newspapers and media about raids on factories or houses producing counterfeit medicines.

A recent news story highlighted an incident in Rashid Garhi, Peshawar. According to the report, the Agha Mir Janishah police station seized a large quantity of fake medicines during a raid on a factory in the area.

The police revealed that the network involved was manufacturing fake drugs in a rented house in Rashid Garhi and distributing them to various regions. The counterfeit products included antibiotics, creams, ointments, lotions, antibiotic infusions, cardiovascular drugs, asthma medications, and packaging materials.

The problem extends beyond mere recognition by the public. Medicines are already expensive, but when poor people unknowingly buy counterfeit drugs, they suffer both financially and health-wise.

Fake capsules, creams, lotions, antibiotic infusions, and whitening creams pose significant dangers. Health experts warn of numerous harms associated with these products. Medical professionals point out that when a patient is prescribed medication for a specific illness, using counterfeit drugs will not treat the disease. In fact, it can exacerbate the condition or cause new illnesses, potentially proving fatal.

Dermatologists have also raised concerns about fake whitening creams and lotions, which are often made with harmful substances like steroids or mercury. These ingredients, though they may lighten the skin, can cause severe health issues such as skin cancer, increased skin sensitivity, and other skin disorders.

The issue is not confined to Rashid Garhi. Across the country, many women are involved in filling capsules at home for small payments, unknowingly handling substances that could be lethal to others.

The real question is what action is taken against those who manufacture these fake medicines. It is often reported that the culprits are fined and released after a raid. There are allegations that some officials take bribes, allowing these dangerous activities to continue.

Playing with people's lives is a heinous crime. There must be strict legal action against those involved in the production and distribution of fake medicines to deter them from such wrongful acts in the future