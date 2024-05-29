Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Braces For Intense Heatwave: Health Experts Advise Precautions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Meteorological Department officials have predicted extremely hot and dry weather from May 21 to May 27, with daytime temperatures expected to rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Health experts advise the public to stay hydrated, take precautions to avoid the sun, and minimize outdoor activities to cope with the severe heatwave.

Pakistan is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, and experts forecast that the heat intensity will increase further this week. Muhammad Faheem, Deputy Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department, explained that the rising temperatures seen in the plains of Sindh and Punjab are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's plains.

In a conversation with TNN, Faheem detailed that the temperature in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius from May 21 to May 27. He also mentioned the possibility of strong winds in the plains during the evenings. Additionally, Faheem warned of potential forest fires in the dry areas of the province and stated that an alert had been issued to relevant agencies to prevent any damage.

Faheem emphasized, "A sudden increase in temperature is a symptom of the heatwave, so people should drink plenty of water, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, take care of birds, and avoid wasting water."

Health experts have advised the government to prepare hospitals with adequate beds and liquid medicines to manage the effects of the heatwave. Dr. Javed Sattar, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) of District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda, explained the direct impact of intense heat on humans. He stated that Charsadda Hospital is equipped with ten beds and sufficient fluid drapes to mitigate heatwave effects.

Dr. Sattar explained that heatwaves affect the human body by causing dehydration through sweat and salt loss, disrupting the body's balance. This can lead to low blood pressure, dizziness, fainting, nausea, headaches, and exhaustion. He recommended that individuals experiencing these symptoms should be given plenty of water and rehydration drinks. Cooling measures, such as spraying cold water, using fans, and applying ice packs to the armpits and neck, are also effective initial treatments. If the condition does not improve within half an hour, it may indicate heat stroke, and the patient should be taken to the hospital immediately.

Dr. Sattar also highlighted that children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses as they may not recognize the heat's effects on their bodies. Therefore, it is crucial for other household members to take extra care of these groups during the heatwave.