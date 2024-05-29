KP Government Revisits Social Media Influencers Project, Vows Arrears And Certificates

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to reassess the Social Media Influencers Project, aiming to address concerns and provide overdue compensation to participants.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the Information Adviser for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, disclosed during a media briefing that the project's review will include disbursing arrears and issuing certificates to social media influencers.

Highlighting the rationale behind the initiative, Barrister Saif emphasized that the reevaluation aims to realign the project's objectives and explore opportunities for integrating trained social media influencers into other sectors.

Also Read: KP Universities Association Demands Urgent Vice-Chancellor Appointments and Budget Allocation

Originally conceived to maintain robust communication channels between the government and the public, the project faced termination under the caretaker government, prompting calls for its reinstatement.

Barrister Saif voiced grievances over the project's misuse as a political tool, alleging that the caretaker government unfairly targeted social media influencers associated with the PTI. Contrary to accusations of partisan promotion, he clarified that the PTI government had engaged 1,100 social media influencers to bolster the dissemination of developmental initiatives.

Expressing dismay over the abrupt dismissal of social media influencers by the caretaker administration, Barrister Saif reiterated the government's commitment to rectifying past injustices. As part of this effort, plans are underway to compensate influencers hired during the previous PTI government, ensuring fair treatment and acknowledgment of their contributions.

The decision to revisit the Social Media Influencers Project underscores the government's dedication to fostering transparent and inclusive communication channels, while also rectifying past grievances and honoring commitments made to stakeholders.