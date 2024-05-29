Youngest Ever MNA, Mubarak Zeb Khan, Charts Vision For Bajaur's Future

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mubarak Zeb Khan, hailing from the quaint village of Haya Sari in Salarzai, Bajaur, clinched resounding victories in both the National and Provincial Assembly by-elections, marking a historic milestone.

Born in November 1998, Mubarak Zeb emerged as the youngest among four brothers and three sisters. Tragically, his elder brother Rehan Zeb Khan was slain by unknown assailants shortly before the general elections, spurring Mubarak Zeb to step into the political arena.

As an independent candidate for the Provincial Assembly from National Assembly Constituencies NA-8 and PK-22, Mubarak Zeb overcame significant challenges to secure a landslide victory. Garnering an impressive 74,008 votes in NA-8 and 23,386 votes in PK-22, he etched his name in history as the youngest Member of the National Assembly (MNA) in Bajaur's annals.

At 25-and-a-half years old, Mubarak Zeb Khan's ascent to the MNA seat surpasses previous records, with Malik Zulfiqar Ali, elected in 1993 from NA-27 in Kurram Agency, formerly of FATA, holding the distinction in tribal districts history. Determined to honor his late brother's legacy, Mubarak Zeb pledges to prioritize justice for Rehan Zeb Khan's killers while advancing crucial developmental initiatives in Bajaur.

Mubarak Zeb Khan's Top Priority

Expressing his commitment to his constituents, Mubarak Zeb vows to spearhead infrastructure revitalization efforts and advocate for the establishment of educational institutions, particularly girls' colleges and schools in Tehsil Barang. Bolstered by a dedicated team trained by his late brother, Mubarak Zeb envisions a transformative tenure that leaves an indelible mark on Bajaur's history.

While deliberating on potential party affiliations, Mubarak Zeb remains circumspect, emphasizing the importance of consulting with constituents and stakeholders. Underscoring his allegiance to Imran Khan's vision and the interests of the people, Mubarak Zeb asserts his intention to meet with Imran Khan personally to address concerns and outline future plans.

A product of local educational institutions, Mubarak Zeb's academic journey includes stints at Government Primary School Chargo, Government High School Raghagan, and Government Commerce College Yousafabad, culminating in a BA degree and a two-year Diploma in Water Resource Management. Eager to serve his community, Mubarak Zeb, despite his academic achievements, resides in a humble rented abode, embodying his dedication to grassroots representation and service.