PTI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Sher Afzal Marwat Over Code Of Conduct Violation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken disciplinary action against Sher Afzal Marwat, issuing him a show-cause notice for violating the party's code of conduct. The notice, delivered by PTI Secretary General Umar Ayub, mandates a response from Sher Afzal Marwat within three days.

Failure to provide a satisfactory response within the stipulated time will result in further measures being taken against him. Additionally, Sher Afzal Marwat has been removed from the political committee's WhatsApp group, signaling his complete sidelining from the party's activities.

Sources reveal that PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan has expressed concern over Sher Afzal Marwat's conduct, citing his inappropriate statements and behavior. Imran Khan reportedly declined to meet Sher Afzal Marwat during his time at Adiala Jail.

Party insiders suggest that PTI leaders advised Imran Khan to remove Sher Afzal Marwat from both the political committee and the core committee. Consequently, he was expelled from both committees as disciplinary action for his controversial remarks.