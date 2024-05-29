Missing Billions Stir Controversy In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Fight Against Terrorism

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A lack of accountability surrounds the whereabouts of 91 billion rupees allocated by the federal government to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for counterterrorism efforts, raising concerns about transparency and financial management. Opposition leader Dr. Ibadullah voiced criticism during a session of the provincial assembly, highlighting alleged mismanagement and lapses in governance.

Dr. Ibadullah condemned the provincial government's handling of security matters, citing ongoing security challenges in former FATA regions and deficiencies in law enforcement infrastructure. He pointed out that despite substantial funds allocated for counterterrorism, essential facilities like police stations and CTD centers remain inadequate, with operations often conducted from rented premises.

Questions linger over the utilization of funds earmarked for counterterrorism, with Dr. Ibadullah suggesting that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may have resorted to paying extortion money to militants, underscoring the government's perceived inability to quell terrorist activities effectively.

Moreover, discrepancies in financial reporting have emerged, with Dr. Ibadullah challenging the Chief Minister's claims regarding outstanding dues owed by the federal government to the province. He called for clarity on the allocation of funds during Imran Khan's tenure as Prime Minister and raised concerns about the management of healthcare initiatives, alleging irregularities in health card distribution and medical procedures.

Dr. Ibadullah also criticized the education sector's performance, citing delays in appointing vice-chancellors for university institutions and administrative inconsistencies. He questioned the government's stance on land occupation issues, prompting a reaction from government members in the assembly.

Despite attempts by government members to protest Dr. Ibadullah's remarks, the Speaker of the provincial assembly intervened, urging restraint and emphasizing the importance of accountable governance. The exchange underscored the ongoing scrutiny of the provincial government's actions and the need for transparency in financial management.