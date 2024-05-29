Tribal Police Lock Offices In Protest For Rights

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) All FATA Levies and Special Forces in the tribal districts have locked the DPOs and SP offices in all tribal districts to press for their demands.

DSP Jalal Wazir, Chairman of the All FATA Levies and Special Force Committee, stated that the agreement was to post only DPO and SP Investigation officers from outside the tribal districts. Deploying SPs in the tribal districts violates this agreement. He announced that a protest camp has been set up at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud, where police officials, including those from the tribal districts and FRs, are participating in large numbers.

Wazir highlighted that their primary demand, among the 22-point agenda, is that the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should withdraw the order to send SPs to the tribal districts. He also emphasized that police personnel from the tribal districts should be reassigned to their respective districts because the local police, CTD, Elite Force, and FRP personnel are capable of handling their responsibilities.

Committee member DSP Ayaz Khan noted that the former Levies and Special Forces of the tribal districts are well-trained and have performed their duties efficiently under challenging conditions. He criticized the hypocritical attitude of labeling them as uneducated and unprofessional when it comes to granting rights, despite their sacrifices and performance.

Khan further stated that they accept the FATA merger only if all the rights promised in the Apex Committee are granted. Otherwise, they reject the merger. He urged the PTI government to consider the plight of the tribal district police and called on elected representatives to advocate for the full structure and privileges of the tribal police in the Assembly.

An anonymous committee member revealed that All FATA Levies and Special Force officials have been staging a sit-in at the historic Bab Khyber for five days. The committee has decided that if their demands are not met, they will halt other duties. This will include a pen-down strike in all police stations, where neither FIRs nor daily reports will be filed.

In response, the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa repeatedly contacted police officer Shahzada Kokab, requesting a written submission of their demands, but received no response even after two days. However, a low-ranking officer, speaking anonymously, said that the police department is trying to find a solution. He noted that the issue is not solely within the provincial government's capacity to resolve, as the demands are extensive and beyond the department's control. Despite this, they recognize and value the sacrifices of officials and officers on duty in the tribal districts.